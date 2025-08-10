시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / Gold trend
Xiongan Xu

Gold trend

Xiongan Xu
0 리뷰
안정성
30
0 / 0 USD
월별 100 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 253%
ICMarketsSC-Live06
1:200
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
440
이익 거래:
367 (83.40%)
손실 거래:
73 (16.59%)
최고의 거래:
162.71 USD
최악의 거래:
-329.36 USD
총 수익:
4 262.97 USD (416 976 pips)
총 손실:
-2 747.69 USD (256 789 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
53 (361.33 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
889.36 USD (27)
샤프 비율:
0.13
거래 활동:
40.49%
최대 입금량:
21.60%
최근 거래:
17 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
12
평균 유지 시간:
10 시간
회복 요인:
1.00
롱(주식매수):
395 (89.77%)
숏(주식차입매도):
45 (10.23%)
수익 요인:
1.55
기대수익:
3.44 USD
평균 이익:
11.62 USD
평균 손실:
-37.64 USD
연속 최대 손실:
6 (-78.05 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-792.77 USD (5)
월별 성장률:
-1.91%
연간 예측:
-23.20%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
1 510.78 USD (54.56%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
71.67% (1 510.78 USD)
자본금별:
62.31% (1 024.72 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 440
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 1.5K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 161K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +162.71 USD
최악의 거래: -329 USD
연속 최대 이익: 27
연속 최대 손실: 5
연속 최대 이익: +361.33 USD
연속 최대 손실: -78.05 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ICMarketsSC-Live06"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
2.13 × 739
ICMarketsSC-Live08
2.32 × 377
RoboForex-ProCent-6
3.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live32
4.57 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live09
5.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live11
8.71 × 21
GQCapital-Live
22.98 × 1789
Swissquote-Live1
24.07 × 168
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오

1. Trading Strategy

I employ a trend-following light position trading strategy, using EA programs combined with manual trading.

  • Average trade frequency: One trade every two days.

  • No grid pyramiding (no martingale or averaging down).

  • Take-profit set for every trade.

  • Weekly chart trend confirmation.

  • Position sizing: 0.01 lot per $1,000 in account equity.

2. Copy Trading Participation

3. Community & Contact

  • QQ Group: 61058248

    • Free trade signals shared inside the group.

    • For collaboration or inquiries, contact the group admin on WeChat: hongpanshou.

  • Telegram Group (Global):
    https://t.me/Goldtrend2025

EX Platform Account & Login (Daily Rebates)

Open/link your account here:
https://one.exnesstrack.org/intl/zh/a/41021


리뷰 없음
2025.12.31 20:17
80% of growth achieved within 9 days. This comprises 4.52% of days out of 199 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.30 05:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.29 14:23
80% of growth achieved within 9 days. This comprises 4.57% of days out of 197 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.22 03:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.15 06:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 06:35
80% of growth achieved within 9 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 183 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 07:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.12 06:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.10 16:34
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 4.49% of days out of 178 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.05 04:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.24 19:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.05 01:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 20:28
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.24 12:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.24 12:29
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 3.05% of days out of 131 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.24 01:51
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.24 00:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.23 22:41
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.23 21:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.23 20:31
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Gold trend
월별 100 USD
253%
0
0
USD
1.6K
USD
30
100%
440
83%
40%
1.55
3.44
USD
72%
1:200
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 4 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.