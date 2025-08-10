SignaleKategorien
Xiongan Xu

Gold trend

Xiongan Xu
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
28 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 100 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 294%
ICMarketsSC-Live06
1:200
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
416
Gewinntrades:
355 (85.33%)
Verlusttrades:
61 (14.66%)
Bester Trade:
162.71 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-329.36 USD
Bruttoprofit:
4 117.94 USD (402 317 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-2 418.19 USD (225 826 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
53 (361.33 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
889.36 USD (27)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading-Aktivität:
41.68%
Max deposit load:
21.60%
Letzter Trade:
3 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
15
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
11 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
1.13
Long-Positionen:
372 (89.42%)
Short-Positionen:
44 (10.58%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.70
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
4.09 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
11.60 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-39.64 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
6 (-78.05 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-792.77 USD (5)
Wachstum pro Monat :
26.92%
Jahresprognose:
326.64%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
1 510.78 USD (54.56%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
71.67% (1 510.78 USD)
Kapital:
62.31% (1 024.72 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 416
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.7K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 177K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +162.71 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -329 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 27
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 5
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +361.33 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -78.05 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-Live06" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
2.13 × 739
ICMarketsSC-Live08
2.32 × 377
RoboForex-ProCent-6
3.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live32
4.57 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live09
5.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live11
8.71 × 21
GQCapital-Live
22.98 × 1789
Swissquote-Live1
24.07 × 168
1. Trading Strategy

I employ a trend-following light position trading strategy, using EA programs combined with manual trading.

  • Average trade frequency: One trade every two days.

  • No grid pyramiding (no martingale or averaging down).

  • Take-profit set for every trade.

  • Weekly chart trend confirmation.

  • Position sizing: 0.01 lot per $1,000 in account equity.

2. Copy Trading Participation

3. Community & Contact

  • QQ Group: 61058248

    • Free trade signals shared inside the group.

    • For collaboration or inquiries, contact the group admin on WeChat: hongpanshou.

  • Telegram Group (Global):
    https://t.me/Goldtrend2025

EX Platform Account & Login (Daily Rebates)

Open/link your account here:
https://one.exnesstrack.org/intl/zh/a/41021


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.22 03:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.15 06:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 06:35
80% of growth achieved within 9 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 183 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 07:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.12 06:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.10 16:34
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 4.49% of days out of 178 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.05 04:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.24 19:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.05 01:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 20:28
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.24 12:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.24 12:29
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 3.05% of days out of 131 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.24 01:51
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.24 00:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.23 22:41
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.23 21:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.23 20:31
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.23 13:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.22 00:40
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.10.21 15:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Gold trend
100 USD pro Monat
294%
0
0
USD
1.8K
USD
28
100%
416
85%
42%
1.70
4.09
USD
72%
1:200
