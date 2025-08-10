SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Gold trend
Xiongan Xu

Gold trend

Xiongan Xu
0 avis
Fiabilité
15 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 300 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 184%
ICMarketsSC-Live06
1:200
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
185
Bénéfice trades:
172 (92.97%)
Perte trades:
13 (7.03%)
Meilleure transaction:
25.87 USD
Pire transaction:
-21.03 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 295.91 USD (133 534 pips)
Perte brute:
-81.73 USD (7 803 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
53 (361.33 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
361.33 USD (53)
Ratio de Sharpe:
1.11
Activité de trading:
36.36%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
13.11%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
31
Temps de détention moyen:
8 heures
Facteur de récupération:
40.09
Longs trades:
160 (86.49%)
Courts trades:
25 (13.51%)
Facteur de profit:
15.86
Rendement attendu:
6.56 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
7.53 USD
Perte moyenne:
-6.29 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-30.29 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-30.29 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
53.40%
Prévision annuelle:
647.86%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
30.29 USD (2.22%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
3.02% (30.29 USD)
Par fonds propres:
23.37% (358.98 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 185
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 126K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +25.87 USD
Pire transaction: -21 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 53
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +361.33 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -30.29 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live06" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
2.13 × 739
ICMarketsSC-Live08
2.32 × 377
RoboForex-ProCent-6
3.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live32
4.57 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live09
5.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live11
8.71 × 21
GQCapital-Live
22.98 × 1789
Swissquote-Live1
24.07 × 168
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

1. Trading Strategy

I employ a trend-following light position trading strategy, using EA programs combined with manual trading.

  • Average trade frequency: One trade every two days.

  • No grid pyramiding (no martingale or averaging down).

  • Take-profit set for every trade.

  • Weekly chart trend confirmation.

  • Position sizing: 0.01 lot per $1,000 in account equity.

2. Copy Trading Participation

3. Community & Contact

  • QQ Group: 61058248

    • Free trade signals shared inside the group.

    • For collaboration or inquiries, contact the group admin on WeChat: hongpanshou.

  • Telegram Group (Global):
    https://t.me/Goldtrend2025

EX Platform Account & Login (Daily Rebates)

Open/link your account here:
https://one.exnesstrack.org/intl/zh/a/41021


Aucun avis
2025.09.24 06:09
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.14 14:32
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.11 12:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.29 11:04
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.28 11:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.25 23:43
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.10 04:24
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Gold trend
300 USD par mois
184%
0
0
USD
1.6K
USD
15
100%
185
92%
36%
15.85
6.56
USD
23%
1:200
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.