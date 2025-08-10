SignalsSections
Xiongan Xu

Gold trend

Xiongan Xu
0 reviews
Reliability
28 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2025 286%
ICMarketsSC-Live06
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
409
Profit Trades:
350 (85.57%)
Loss Trades:
59 (14.43%)
Best trade:
162.71 USD
Worst trade:
-329.36 USD
Gross Profit:
4 082.44 USD (399 629 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 418.11 USD (225 821 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
53 (361.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
889.36 USD (27)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
43.46%
Max deposit load:
21.60%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.10
Long Trades:
365 (89.24%)
Short Trades:
44 (10.76%)
Profit Factor:
1.69
Expected Payoff:
4.07 USD
Average Profit:
11.66 USD
Average Loss:
-40.98 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-78.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-792.77 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
33.73%
Annual Forecast:
409.27%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 510.78 USD (54.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
71.67% (1 510.78 USD)
By Equity:
62.31% (1 024.72 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 409
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.7K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 174K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +162.71 USD
Worst trade: -329 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 27
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +361.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -78.05 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live06" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
2.13 × 739
ICMarketsSC-Live08
2.32 × 377
RoboForex-ProCent-6
3.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live32
4.57 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live09
5.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live11
8.71 × 21
GQCapital-Live
22.98 × 1789
Swissquote-Live1
24.07 × 168
1. Trading Strategy

I employ a trend-following light position trading strategy, using EA programs combined with manual trading.

  • Average trade frequency: One trade every two days.

  • No grid pyramiding (no martingale or averaging down).

  • Take-profit set for every trade.

  • Weekly chart trend confirmation.

  • Position sizing: 0.01 lot per $1,000 in account equity.

2. Copy Trading Participation

3. Community & Contact

  • QQ Group: 61058248

    • Free trade signals shared inside the group.

    • For collaboration or inquiries, contact the group admin on WeChat: hongpanshou.

  • Telegram Group (Global):
    https://t.me/Goldtrend2025

EX Platform Account & Login (Daily Rebates)

Open/link your account here:
https://one.exnesstrack.org/intl/zh/a/41021


No reviews
2025.12.22 03:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.15 06:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 06:35
80% of growth achieved within 9 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 183 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 07:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.12 06:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.10 16:34
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 4.49% of days out of 178 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.05 04:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.24 19:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.05 01:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 20:28
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.24 12:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.24 12:29
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 3.05% of days out of 131 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.24 01:51
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.24 00:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.23 22:41
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.23 21:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.23 20:31
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.23 13:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.22 00:40
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.10.21 15:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month.

