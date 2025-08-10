- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|409
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.7K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|174K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live06" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|2.13 × 739
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|2.32 × 377
|
RoboForex-ProCent-6
|3.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|4.57 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|5.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|8.71 × 21
|
GQCapital-Live
|22.98 × 1789
|
Swissquote-Live1
|24.07 × 168
1. Trading Strategy
I employ a trend-following light position trading strategy, using EA programs combined with manual trading.
-
Average trade frequency: One trade every two days.
-
No grid pyramiding (no martingale or averaging down).
-
Take-profit set for every trade.
-
Weekly chart trend confirmation.
-
Position sizing: 0.01 lot per $1,000 in account equity.
2. Copy Trading Participation
-
Exness Official Backend:
Join via:
https://social-trading.club/strategy/110393928/a/n638j1kp?sharer=trader
-
XM Official Copy Trading Community:
Join via:
https://social.tp-redirect.com/s/elnaW3gb
3. Community & Contact
-
QQ Group: 61058248
-
Free trade signals shared inside the group.
-
For collaboration or inquiries, contact the group admin on WeChat: hongpanshou.
-
-
Telegram Group (Global):
https://t.me/Goldtrend2025
EX Platform Account & Login (Daily Rebates)
Open/link your account here:
https://one.exnesstrack.org/intl/zh/a/41021
USD
USD
USD