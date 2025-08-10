SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / Gold trend
Xiongan Xu

Gold trend

Xiongan Xu
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
28 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 100 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 294%
ICMarketsSC-Live06
1:200
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
416
Transacciones Rentables:
355 (85.33%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
61 (14.66%)
Mejor transacción:
162.71 USD
Peor transacción:
-329.36 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
4 117.94 USD (402 317 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-2 418.19 USD (225 826 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
53 (361.33 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
889.36 USD (27)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.14
Actividad comercial:
41.68%
Carga máxima del depósito:
21.60%
Último trade:
14 horas
Trades a la semana:
15
Tiempo medio de espera:
11 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
1.13
Transacciones Largas:
372 (89.42%)
Transacciones Cortas:
44 (10.58%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.70
Beneficio Esperado:
4.09 USD
Beneficio medio:
11.60 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-39.64 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
6 (-78.05 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-792.77 USD (5)
Crecimiento al mes:
26.92%
Pronóstico anual:
326.64%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
1 510.78 USD (54.56%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
71.67% (1 510.78 USD)
De fondos:
62.31% (1 024.72 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 416
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 1.7K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 177K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +162.71 USD
Peor transacción: -329 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 27
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 5
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +361.33 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -78.05 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-Live06" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
2.13 × 739
ICMarketsSC-Live08
2.32 × 377
RoboForex-ProCent-6
3.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live32
4.57 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live09
5.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live11
8.71 × 21
GQCapital-Live
22.98 × 1789
Swissquote-Live1
24.07 × 168
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada

1. Trading Strategy

I employ a trend-following light position trading strategy, using EA programs combined with manual trading.

  • Average trade frequency: One trade every two days.

  • No grid pyramiding (no martingale or averaging down).

  • Take-profit set for every trade.

  • Weekly chart trend confirmation.

  • Position sizing: 0.01 lot per $1,000 in account equity.

2. Copy Trading Participation

3. Community & Contact

  • QQ Group: 61058248

    • Free trade signals shared inside the group.

    • For collaboration or inquiries, contact the group admin on WeChat: hongpanshou.

  • Telegram Group (Global):
    https://t.me/Goldtrend2025

EX Platform Account & Login (Daily Rebates)

Open/link your account here:
https://one.exnesstrack.org/intl/zh/a/41021


No hay comentarios
2025.12.22 03:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.15 06:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 06:35
80% of growth achieved within 9 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 183 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 07:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.12 06:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.10 16:34
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 4.49% of days out of 178 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.05 04:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.24 19:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.05 01:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 20:28
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.24 12:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.24 12:29
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 3.05% of days out of 131 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.24 01:51
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.24 00:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.23 22:41
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.23 21:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.23 20:31
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.23 13:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.22 00:40
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.10.21 15:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Gold trend
100 USD al mes
294%
0
0
USD
1.8K
USD
28
100%
416
85%
42%
1.70
4.09
USD
72%
1:200
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 4.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.