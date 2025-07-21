SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / GermanSolidMix
Richard Hermann

GermanSolidMix

Richard Hermann
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
10 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 50 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 43%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
676
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
522 (77.21%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
154 (22.78%)
En iyi işlem:
23.42 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-17.89 EUR
Brüt kâr:
1 235.30 EUR (343 179 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-598.84 EUR (76 624 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
26 (102.80 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
102.80 EUR (26)
Sharpe oranı:
0.24
Alım-satım etkinliği:
99.35%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
8.33%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
142
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
6.24
Alış işlemleri:
334 (49.41%)
Satış işlemleri:
342 (50.59%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.06
Beklenen getiri:
0.94 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
2.37 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-3.89 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
10 (-76.34 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-76.34 EUR (10)
Aylık büyüme:
10.37%
Yıllık tahmin:
125.80%
Algo alım-satım:
93%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.18 EUR
Maksimum:
101.99 EUR (5.16%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
5.25% (102.65 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
33.88% (646.17 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 132
GBPUSD+ 113
EURUSD+ 97
EURAUD+ 52
AUDCAD+ 44
GBPJPY+ 36
USDJPY+ 34
AUDUSD+ 32
GER40.r 31
BTCUSD 18
EURGBP+ 10
GBPAUD+ 10
NZDCAD+ 10
EURJPY+ 8
NZDJPY+ 7
EURSGD+ 7
USDCHF+ 6
GBPNZD+ 5
AUDJPY+ 5
GBPCAD+ 4
AUDCHF+ 4
CHFJPY+ 3
EURCHF+ 3
AUDNZD+ 3
NZDCHF+ 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD+ -10
GBPUSD+ 212
EURUSD+ 185
EURAUD+ 102
AUDCAD+ -55
GBPJPY+ 93
USDJPY+ 74
AUDUSD+ 28
GER40.r 32
BTCUSD 15
EURGBP+ 6
GBPAUD+ 9
NZDCAD+ -2
EURJPY+ -5
NZDJPY+ 4
EURSGD+ 11
USDCHF+ 8
GBPNZD+ 3
AUDJPY+ 3
GBPCAD+ 3
AUDCHF+ 2
CHFJPY+ 2
EURCHF+ 3
AUDNZD+ 2
NZDCHF+ 2
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD+ -742
GBPUSD+ 22K
EURUSD+ 20K
EURAUD+ 12K
AUDCAD+ -9.2K
GBPJPY+ 17K
USDJPY+ 11K
AUDUSD+ 3.2K
GER40.r 27K
BTCUSD 158K
EURGBP+ 622
GBPAUD+ 1.2K
NZDCAD+ -79
EURJPY+ -571
NZDJPY+ 510
EURSGD+ 810
USDCHF+ 719
GBPNZD+ 561
AUDJPY+ 560
GBPCAD+ 429
AUDCHF+ 186
CHFJPY+ 373
EURCHF+ 343
AUDNZD+ 325
NZDCHF+ 224
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +23.42 EUR
En kötü işlem: -18 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 26
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 10
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +102.80 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -76.34 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "VantageInternational-Live 4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Invest with Confidence – Your Trading Account for Safe and Long-Term Success!

Discover the future of trading with our carefully managed trading account, primarily operated by an advanced trading bot. Our bot is specifically designed to make safe and sustainable investments, allowing you to pursue your financial goals with confidence.

Why should you choose our trading account?

  • Careful Management: Every trade is executed with utmost precision and thorough analysis.
  • Long-Term Strategies: Our bot focuses on proven investment strategies aimed at stability and growth.
  • Current Market Monitoring: We keep a close eye on the latest news and developments in the financial market. If necessary, our system intervenes to secure capital and protect your investments.
  • Safe Loss Limit: An integrated safety mechanism ensures that a maximum drawdown of 40% is not exceeded, allowing you to invest with peace of mind.

Whether you are an experienced trader or a beginner, our trading account offers you the security and support you need. Start your journey towards a successful financial future today


İnceleme yok
2025.08.01 10:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 09:35
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.28 01:18
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.23 18:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.23 17:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.22 14:30
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.22 14:30
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.22 13:30
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.22 13:30
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.21 13:24
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 38 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.21 13:24
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 38 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.21 13:24
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.21 13:24
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.21 13:24
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
GermanSolidMix
Ayda 50 USD
43%
0
0
USD
2K
EUR
10
93%
676
77%
99%
2.06
0.94
EUR
34%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.