Señales / MetaTrader 5 / GermanSolidMix
Richard Hermann

GermanSolidMix

Richard Hermann
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
23 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 50 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 76%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
1 976
Transacciones Rentables:
1 472 (74.49%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
504 (25.51%)
Mejor transacción:
79.83 EUR
Peor transacción:
-80.22 EUR
Beneficio Bruto:
3 110.76 EUR (1 245 051 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-2 058.83 EUR (438 463 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
27 (63.25 EUR)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
102.80 EUR (26)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.13
Actividad comercial:
99.35%
Carga máxima del depósito:
8.33%
Último trade:
7 horas
Trades a la semana:
39
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 días
Factor de Recuperación:
5.13
Transacciones Largas:
1 076 (54.45%)
Transacciones Cortas:
900 (45.55%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.51
Beneficio Esperado:
0.53 EUR
Beneficio medio:
2.11 EUR
Pérdidas medias:
-4.08 EUR
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
10 (-76.37 EUR)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-127.96 EUR (2)
Crecimiento al mes:
6.77%
Pronóstico anual:
82.17%
Trading algorítmico:
94%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.18 EUR
Máxima:
204.97 EUR (8.83%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
9.39% (204.84 EUR)
De fondos:
33.88% (646.17 EUR)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 718
GBPUSD+ 241
EURUSD+ 185
EURAUD+ 138
GBPJPY+ 105
AUDCAD+ 104
USDJPY+ 86
AUDUSD+ 63
BTCUSD 60
AUDNZD+ 58
NZDCAD+ 48
GER40.r 33
NZDJPY+ 20
GBPAUD+ 16
EURGBP+ 15
CHFJPY+ 15
EURJPY+ 13
GBPNZD+ 12
USDCHF+ 11
AUDJPY+ 9
EURSGD+ 7
AUDCHF+ 7
NZDCHF+ 4
GBPCAD+ 4
EURCHF+ 4
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD+ -73
GBPUSD+ 361
EURUSD+ 248
EURAUD+ 257
GBPJPY+ 103
AUDCAD+ -32
USDJPY+ 120
AUDUSD+ 68
BTCUSD 62
AUDNZD+ -33
NZDCAD+ 17
GER40.r 37
NZDJPY+ 11
GBPAUD+ 13
EURGBP+ 15
CHFJPY+ -28
EURJPY+ -1
GBPNZD+ 7
USDCHF+ 4
AUDJPY+ 5
EURSGD+ 11
AUDCHF+ 16
NZDCHF+ 6
GBPCAD+ 3
EURCHF+ 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD+ -5K
GBPUSD+ 38K
EURUSD+ 27K
EURAUD+ 39K
GBPJPY+ 26K
AUDCAD+ -5.2K
USDJPY+ 19K
AUDUSD+ 7.6K
BTCUSD 637K
AUDNZD+ -4.8K
NZDCAD+ 3K
GER40.r 29K
NZDJPY+ -551
GBPAUD+ 650
EURGBP+ 1.2K
CHFJPY+ -10K
EURJPY+ -5
GBPNZD+ 1.3K
USDCHF+ 1K
AUDJPY+ 823
EURSGD+ 810
AUDCHF+ 216
NZDCHF+ 433
GBPCAD+ 429
EURCHF+ 463
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +79.83 EUR
Peor transacción: -80 EUR
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 26
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 2
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +63.25 EUR
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -76.37 EUR

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "VantageInternational-Live 4" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

VantageInternational-Live 5
2698.00 × 1
Invest with Confidence – Your Trading Account for Safe and Long-Term Success!

Discover the future of trading with our carefully managed trading account, primarily operated by an advanced trading bot. Our bot is specifically designed to make safe and sustainable investments, allowing you to pursue your financial goals with confidence.

Why should you choose our trading account?

  • Careful Management: Every trade is executed with utmost precision and thorough analysis.
  • Long-Term Strategies: Our bot focuses on proven investment strategies aimed at stability and growth.
  • Current Market Monitoring: We keep a close eye on the latest news and developments in the financial market. If necessary, our system intervenes to secure capital and protect your investments.
  • Safe Loss Limit: An integrated safety mechanism ensures that a maximum drawdown of 40% is not exceeded, allowing you to invest with peace of mind.

Whether you are an experienced trader or a beginner, our trading account offers you the security and support you need. Start your journey towards a successful financial future today


No hay comentarios
2025.10.15 03:37
No swaps are charged
2025.10.15 03:37
No swaps are charged
2025.10.13 22:00
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.30 16:28
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.01 10:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 09:35
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.28 01:18
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.23 18:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.23 17:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.22 14:30
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.22 14:30
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.22 13:30
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.22 13:30
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.21 13:24
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 38 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.21 13:24
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 38 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.21 13:24
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.21 13:24
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.21 13:24
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
GermanSolidMix
50 USD al mes
76%
0
0
USD
1.8K
EUR
23
94%
1 976
74%
99%
1.51
0.53
EUR
34%
1:500
