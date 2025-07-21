SignalsSections
Richard Hermann

GermanSolidMix

Richard Hermann
0 reviews
Reliability
23 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 87%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 969
Profit Trades:
1 467 (74.50%)
Loss Trades:
502 (25.50%)
Best trade:
79.83 EUR
Worst trade:
-40.26 EUR
Gross Profit:
3 103.10 EUR (1 244 131 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 930.69 EUR (418 685 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (63.25 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
102.80 EUR (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
99.35%
Max deposit load:
8.33%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
80
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
5.72
Long Trades:
1 074 (54.55%)
Short Trades:
895 (45.45%)
Profit Factor:
1.61
Expected Payoff:
0.60 EUR
Average Profit:
2.12 EUR
Average Loss:
-3.85 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-76.37 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-80.95 EUR (4)
Monthly growth:
15.56%
Annual Forecast:
189.19%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.18 EUR
Maximal:
204.97 EUR (8.83%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.39% (204.84 EUR)
By Equity:
33.88% (646.17 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 716
GBPUSD+ 238
EURUSD+ 185
EURAUD+ 138
GBPJPY+ 104
AUDCAD+ 104
USDJPY+ 85
AUDUSD+ 63
BTCUSD 60
AUDNZD+ 58
NZDCAD+ 48
GER40.r 33
NZDJPY+ 20
GBPAUD+ 16
EURGBP+ 15
CHFJPY+ 15
EURJPY+ 13
GBPNZD+ 12
USDCHF+ 11
AUDJPY+ 9
EURSGD+ 7
AUDCHF+ 7
NZDCHF+ 4
GBPCAD+ 4
EURCHF+ 4
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ -75
GBPUSD+ 355
EURUSD+ 248
EURAUD+ 257
GBPJPY+ 194
AUDCAD+ -32
USDJPY+ 175
AUDUSD+ 68
BTCUSD 62
AUDNZD+ -33
NZDCAD+ 17
GER40.r 37
NZDJPY+ 11
GBPAUD+ 13
EURGBP+ 15
CHFJPY+ -28
EURJPY+ -1
GBPNZD+ 7
USDCHF+ 4
AUDJPY+ 5
EURSGD+ 11
AUDCHF+ 16
NZDCHF+ 6
GBPCAD+ 3
EURCHF+ 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ -5.2K
GBPUSD+ 38K
EURUSD+ 27K
EURAUD+ 39K
GBPJPY+ 39K
AUDCAD+ -5.2K
USDJPY+ 26K
AUDUSD+ 7.6K
BTCUSD 637K
AUDNZD+ -4.8K
NZDCAD+ 3K
GER40.r 29K
NZDJPY+ -551
GBPAUD+ 650
EURGBP+ 1.2K
CHFJPY+ -10K
EURJPY+ -5
GBPNZD+ 1.3K
USDCHF+ 1K
AUDJPY+ 823
EURSGD+ 810
AUDCHF+ 216
NZDCHF+ 433
GBPCAD+ 429
EURCHF+ 463
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +79.83 EUR
Worst trade: -40 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 26
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +63.25 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -76.37 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live 5
364.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Invest with Confidence – Your Trading Account for Safe and Long-Term Success!

Discover the future of trading with our carefully managed trading account, primarily operated by an advanced trading bot. Our bot is specifically designed to make safe and sustainable investments, allowing you to pursue your financial goals with confidence.

Why should you choose our trading account?

  • Careful Management: Every trade is executed with utmost precision and thorough analysis.
  • Long-Term Strategies: Our bot focuses on proven investment strategies aimed at stability and growth.
  • Current Market Monitoring: We keep a close eye on the latest news and developments in the financial market. If necessary, our system intervenes to secure capital and protect your investments.
  • Safe Loss Limit: An integrated safety mechanism ensures that a maximum drawdown of 40% is not exceeded, allowing you to invest with peace of mind.

Whether you are an experienced trader or a beginner, our trading account offers you the security and support you need. Start your journey towards a successful financial future today


No reviews
2025.10.15 03:37
No swaps are charged
2025.10.15 03:37
No swaps are charged
2025.10.13 22:00
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.30 16:28
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.01 10:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 09:35
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.28 01:18
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.23 18:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.23 17:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.22 14:30
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.22 14:30
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.22 13:30
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.22 13:30
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.21 13:24
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 38 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.21 13:24
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 38 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.21 13:24
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.21 13:24
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.21 13:24
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
