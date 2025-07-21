SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / GermanSolidMix
Richard Hermann

GermanSolidMix

Richard Hermann
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
23 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 50 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 76%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
1 985
Gewinntrades:
1 478 (74.45%)
Verlusttrades:
507 (25.54%)
Bester Trade:
79.83 EUR
Schlechtester Trade:
-80.22 EUR
Bruttoprofit:
3 158.81 EUR (1 246 841 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-2 097.95 EUR (440 386 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
27 (63.25 EUR)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
102.80 EUR (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading-Aktivität:
99.35%
Max deposit load:
8.33%
Letzter Trade:
55 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
31
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
5.18
Long-Positionen:
1 080 (54.41%)
Short-Positionen:
905 (45.59%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.51
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.53 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
2.14 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-4.14 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
10 (-76.37 EUR)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-127.96 EUR (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
7.09%
Jahresprognose:
86.02%
Algo-Trading:
94%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.18 EUR
Maximaler:
204.97 EUR (8.83%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
9.39% (204.84 EUR)
Kapital:
33.88% (646.17 EUR)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 718
GBPUSD+ 243
EURUSD+ 188
EURAUD+ 141
GBPJPY+ 105
AUDCAD+ 104
USDJPY+ 86
AUDUSD+ 63
BTCUSD 60
AUDNZD+ 58
NZDCAD+ 48
GER40.r 33
NZDJPY+ 20
GBPAUD+ 16
EURGBP+ 15
CHFJPY+ 15
EURJPY+ 13
GBPNZD+ 12
USDCHF+ 11
AUDJPY+ 9
EURSGD+ 7
AUDCHF+ 7
NZDCHF+ 5
GBPCAD+ 4
EURCHF+ 4
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ -73
GBPUSD+ 366
EURUSD+ 251
EURAUD+ 258
GBPJPY+ 103
AUDCAD+ -32
USDJPY+ 120
AUDUSD+ 68
BTCUSD 62
AUDNZD+ -33
NZDCAD+ 17
GER40.r 37
NZDJPY+ 11
GBPAUD+ 13
EURGBP+ 15
CHFJPY+ -28
EURJPY+ -1
GBPNZD+ 7
USDCHF+ 4
AUDJPY+ 5
EURSGD+ 11
AUDCHF+ 16
NZDCHF+ 9
GBPCAD+ 3
EURCHF+ 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ -5K
GBPUSD+ 39K
EURUSD+ 27K
EURAUD+ 38K
GBPJPY+ 26K
AUDCAD+ -5.2K
USDJPY+ 19K
AUDUSD+ 7.6K
BTCUSD 637K
AUDNZD+ -4.8K
NZDCAD+ 3K
GER40.r 29K
NZDJPY+ -551
GBPAUD+ 650
EURGBP+ 1.2K
CHFJPY+ -10K
EURJPY+ -5
GBPNZD+ 1.3K
USDCHF+ 1K
AUDJPY+ 823
EURSGD+ 810
AUDCHF+ 216
NZDCHF+ 543
GBPCAD+ 429
EURCHF+ 463
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +79.83 EUR
Schlechtester Trade: -80 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 26
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +63.25 EUR
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -76.37 EUR

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "VantageInternational-Live 4" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

VantageInternational-Live 5
3118.00 × 1
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen

Invest with Confidence – Your Trading Account for Safe and Long-Term Success!

Discover the future of trading with our carefully managed trading account, primarily operated by an advanced trading bot. Our bot is specifically designed to make safe and sustainable investments, allowing you to pursue your financial goals with confidence.

Why should you choose our trading account?

  • Careful Management: Every trade is executed with utmost precision and thorough analysis.
  • Long-Term Strategies: Our bot focuses on proven investment strategies aimed at stability and growth.
  • Current Market Monitoring: We keep a close eye on the latest news and developments in the financial market. If necessary, our system intervenes to secure capital and protect your investments.
  • Safe Loss Limit: An integrated safety mechanism ensures that a maximum drawdown of 40% is not exceeded, allowing you to invest with peace of mind.

Whether you are an experienced trader or a beginner, our trading account offers you the security and support you need. Start your journey towards a successful financial future today


Keine Bewertungen
2025.10.15 03:37
No swaps are charged
2025.10.15 03:37
No swaps are charged
2025.10.13 22:00
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.30 16:28
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.01 10:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 09:35
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.28 01:18
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.23 18:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.23 17:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.22 14:30
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.22 14:30
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.22 13:30
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.22 13:30
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.21 13:24
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 38 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.21 13:24
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 38 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.21 13:24
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.21 13:24
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.21 13:24
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
GermanSolidMix
50 USD pro Monat
76%
0
0
USD
1.8K
EUR
23
94%
1 985
74%
99%
1.50
0.53
EUR
34%
1:500
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 5 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.