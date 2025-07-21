СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / GermanSolidMix
Richard Hermann

GermanSolidMix

Richard Hermann
0 отзывов
Надежность
23 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 50 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 87%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
1 970
Прибыльных трейдов:
1 468 (74.51%)
Убыточных трейдов:
502 (25.48%)
Лучший трейд:
79.83 EUR
Худший трейд:
-40.26 EUR
Общая прибыль:
3 104.09 EUR (1 244 250 pips)
Общий убыток:
-1 930.75 EUR (418 685 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
27 (63.25 EUR)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
102.80 EUR (26)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.15
Торговая активность:
99.35%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
8.33%
Последний трейд:
16 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
67
Ср. время удержания:
2 дня
Фактор восстановления:
5.72
Длинных трейдов:
1 074 (54.52%)
Коротких трейдов:
896 (45.48%)
Профит фактор:
1.61
Мат. ожидание:
0.60 EUR
Средняя прибыль:
2.11 EUR
Средний убыток:
-3.85 EUR
Макс. серия проигрышей:
10 (-76.37 EUR)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-80.95 EUR (4)
Прирост в месяц:
14.82%
Годовой прогноз:
179.81%
Алготрейдинг:
94%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.18 EUR
Максимальная:
204.97 EUR (8.83%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
9.39% (204.84 EUR)
По эквити:
33.88% (646.17 EUR)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 717
GBPUSD+ 238
EURUSD+ 185
EURAUD+ 138
GBPJPY+ 104
AUDCAD+ 104
USDJPY+ 85
AUDUSD+ 63
BTCUSD 60
AUDNZD+ 58
NZDCAD+ 48
GER40.r 33
NZDJPY+ 20
GBPAUD+ 16
EURGBP+ 15
CHFJPY+ 15
EURJPY+ 13
GBPNZD+ 12
USDCHF+ 11
AUDJPY+ 9
EURSGD+ 7
AUDCHF+ 7
NZDCHF+ 4
GBPCAD+ 4
EURCHF+ 4
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD+ -74
GBPUSD+ 355
EURUSD+ 248
EURAUD+ 257
GBPJPY+ 194
AUDCAD+ -32
USDJPY+ 175
AUDUSD+ 68
BTCUSD 62
AUDNZD+ -33
NZDCAD+ 17
GER40.r 37
NZDJPY+ 11
GBPAUD+ 13
EURGBP+ 15
CHFJPY+ -28
EURJPY+ -1
GBPNZD+ 7
USDCHF+ 4
AUDJPY+ 5
EURSGD+ 11
AUDCHF+ 16
NZDCHF+ 6
GBPCAD+ 3
EURCHF+ 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD+ -5.1K
GBPUSD+ 38K
EURUSD+ 27K
EURAUD+ 39K
GBPJPY+ 39K
AUDCAD+ -5.2K
USDJPY+ 26K
AUDUSD+ 7.6K
BTCUSD 637K
AUDNZD+ -4.8K
NZDCAD+ 3K
GER40.r 29K
NZDJPY+ -551
GBPAUD+ 650
EURGBP+ 1.2K
CHFJPY+ -10K
EURJPY+ -5
GBPNZD+ 1.3K
USDCHF+ 1K
AUDJPY+ 823
EURSGD+ 810
AUDCHF+ 216
NZDCHF+ 433
GBPCAD+ 429
EURCHF+ 463
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +79.83 EUR
Худший трейд: -40 EUR
Макс. серия выигрышей: 26
Макс. серия проигрышей: 4
Макс. прибыль в серии: +63.25 EUR
Макс. убыток в серии: -76.37 EUR

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "VantageInternational-Live 4" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 1
Invest with Confidence – Your Trading Account for Safe and Long-Term Success!

Discover the future of trading with our carefully managed trading account, primarily operated by an advanced trading bot. Our bot is specifically designed to make safe and sustainable investments, allowing you to pursue your financial goals with confidence.

Why should you choose our trading account?

  • Careful Management: Every trade is executed with utmost precision and thorough analysis.
  • Long-Term Strategies: Our bot focuses on proven investment strategies aimed at stability and growth.
  • Current Market Monitoring: We keep a close eye on the latest news and developments in the financial market. If necessary, our system intervenes to secure capital and protect your investments.
  • Safe Loss Limit: An integrated safety mechanism ensures that a maximum drawdown of 40% is not exceeded, allowing you to invest with peace of mind.

Whether you are an experienced trader or a beginner, our trading account offers you the security and support you need. Start your journey towards a successful financial future today


Нет отзывов
2025.10.15 03:37
No swaps are charged
2025.10.15 03:37
No swaps are charged
2025.10.13 22:00
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.30 16:28
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.01 10:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 09:35
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.28 01:18
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.23 18:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.23 17:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.22 14:30
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.22 14:30
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.22 13:30
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.22 13:30
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.21 13:24
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 38 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.21 13:24
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 38 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.21 13:24
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.21 13:24
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.21 13:24
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
