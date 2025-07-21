SegnaliSezioni
Richard Hermann

GermanSolidMix

Richard Hermann
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
10 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 50 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 43%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
676
Profit Trade:
522 (77.21%)
Loss Trade:
154 (22.78%)
Best Trade:
23.42 EUR
Worst Trade:
-17.89 EUR
Profitto lordo:
1 235.30 EUR (343 179 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-598.84 EUR (76 624 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
26 (102.80 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
102.80 EUR (26)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.24
Attività di trading:
99.35%
Massimo carico di deposito:
8.33%
Ultimo trade:
21 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
149
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
6.24
Long Trade:
334 (49.41%)
Short Trade:
342 (50.59%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.06
Profitto previsto:
0.94 EUR
Profitto medio:
2.37 EUR
Perdita media:
-3.89 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
10 (-76.34 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-76.34 EUR (10)
Crescita mensile:
11.14%
Previsione annuale:
135.18%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.18 EUR
Massimale:
101.99 EUR (5.16%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
5.25% (102.65 EUR)
Per equità:
33.88% (646.17 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 132
GBPUSD+ 113
EURUSD+ 97
EURAUD+ 52
AUDCAD+ 44
GBPJPY+ 36
USDJPY+ 34
AUDUSD+ 32
GER40.r 31
BTCUSD 18
EURGBP+ 10
GBPAUD+ 10
NZDCAD+ 10
EURJPY+ 8
NZDJPY+ 7
EURSGD+ 7
USDCHF+ 6
GBPNZD+ 5
AUDJPY+ 5
GBPCAD+ 4
AUDCHF+ 4
CHFJPY+ 3
EURCHF+ 3
AUDNZD+ 3
NZDCHF+ 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD+ -10
GBPUSD+ 212
EURUSD+ 185
EURAUD+ 102
AUDCAD+ -55
GBPJPY+ 93
USDJPY+ 74
AUDUSD+ 28
GER40.r 32
BTCUSD 15
EURGBP+ 6
GBPAUD+ 9
NZDCAD+ -2
EURJPY+ -5
NZDJPY+ 4
EURSGD+ 11
USDCHF+ 8
GBPNZD+ 3
AUDJPY+ 3
GBPCAD+ 3
AUDCHF+ 2
CHFJPY+ 2
EURCHF+ 3
AUDNZD+ 2
NZDCHF+ 2
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD+ -742
GBPUSD+ 22K
EURUSD+ 20K
EURAUD+ 12K
AUDCAD+ -9.2K
GBPJPY+ 17K
USDJPY+ 11K
AUDUSD+ 3.2K
GER40.r 27K
BTCUSD 158K
EURGBP+ 622
GBPAUD+ 1.2K
NZDCAD+ -79
EURJPY+ -571
NZDJPY+ 510
EURSGD+ 810
USDCHF+ 719
GBPNZD+ 561
AUDJPY+ 560
GBPCAD+ 429
AUDCHF+ 186
CHFJPY+ 373
EURCHF+ 343
AUDNZD+ 325
NZDCHF+ 224
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +23.42 EUR
Worst Trade: -18 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 26
Massime perdite consecutive: 10
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +102.80 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -76.34 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "VantageInternational-Live 4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Invest with Confidence – Your Trading Account for Safe and Long-Term Success!

Discover the future of trading with our carefully managed trading account, primarily operated by an advanced trading bot. Our bot is specifically designed to make safe and sustainable investments, allowing you to pursue your financial goals with confidence.

Why should you choose our trading account?

  • Careful Management: Every trade is executed with utmost precision and thorough analysis.
  • Long-Term Strategies: Our bot focuses on proven investment strategies aimed at stability and growth.
  • Current Market Monitoring: We keep a close eye on the latest news and developments in the financial market. If necessary, our system intervenes to secure capital and protect your investments.
  • Safe Loss Limit: An integrated safety mechanism ensures that a maximum drawdown of 40% is not exceeded, allowing you to invest with peace of mind.

Whether you are an experienced trader or a beginner, our trading account offers you the security and support you need. Start your journey towards a successful financial future today


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.08.01 10:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 09:35
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.28 01:18
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.23 18:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.23 17:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.22 14:30
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.22 14:30
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.22 13:30
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.22 13:30
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.21 13:24
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 38 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.21 13:24
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 38 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.21 13:24
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.21 13:24
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.21 13:24
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.