Richard Hermann

GermanSolidMix

Richard Hermann
0 리뷰
안정성
25
0 / 0 USD
월별 50 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 71%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
2 082
이익 거래:
1 546 (74.25%)
손실 거래:
536 (25.74%)
최고의 거래:
79.83 EUR
최악의 거래:
-80.22 EUR
총 수익:
3 363.03 EUR (1 277 790 pips)
총 손실:
-2 361.39 EUR (475 576 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
27 (63.25 EUR)
연속 최대 이익:
102.80 EUR (26)
샤프 비율:
0.11
거래 활동:
99.35%
최대 입금량:
8.33%
최근 거래:
2 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
78
평균 유지 시간:
2 일
회복 요인:
4.89
롱(주식매수):
1 125 (54.03%)
숏(주식차입매도):
957 (45.97%)
수익 요인:
1.42
기대수익:
0.48 EUR
평균 이익:
2.18 EUR
평균 손실:
-4.41 EUR
연속 최대 손실:
10 (-76.37 EUR)
연속 최대 손실:
-127.96 EUR (2)
월별 성장률:
1.35%
연간 예측:
16.38%
Algo 트레이딩:
94%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.18 EUR
최대한의:
204.97 EUR (8.83%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
9.39% (204.84 EUR)
자본금별:
33.88% (646.17 EUR)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 763
GBPUSD+ 261
EURUSD+ 191
EURAUD+ 149
GBPJPY+ 113
AUDCAD+ 105
USDJPY+ 89
AUDUSD+ 66
BTCUSD 62
AUDNZD+ 60
NZDCAD+ 48
GER40.r 33
NZDJPY+ 20
GBPAUD+ 16
EURGBP+ 15
CHFJPY+ 15
EURJPY+ 13
GBPNZD+ 12
USDCHF+ 11
AUDJPY+ 11
NZDCHF+ 7
EURSGD+ 7
AUDCHF+ 7
GBPCAD+ 4
EURCHF+ 4
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD+ -33
GBPUSD+ 403
EURUSD+ 255
EURAUD+ 194
GBPJPY+ 51
AUDCAD+ -32
USDJPY+ 71
AUDUSD+ 72
BTCUSD 63
AUDNZD+ -32
NZDCAD+ 17
GER40.r 37
NZDJPY+ 11
GBPAUD+ 13
EURGBP+ 15
CHFJPY+ -28
EURJPY+ -1
GBPNZD+ 7
USDCHF+ 4
AUDJPY+ 9
NZDCHF+ 14
EURSGD+ 11
AUDCHF+ 16
GBPCAD+ 3
EURCHF+ 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD+ -513
GBPUSD+ 43K
EURUSD+ 27K
EURAUD+ 29K
GBPJPY+ 20K
AUDCAD+ -5.1K
USDJPY+ 13K
AUDUSD+ 8.1K
BTCUSD 645K
AUDNZD+ -4.6K
NZDCAD+ 3K
GER40.r 29K
NZDJPY+ -551
GBPAUD+ 650
EURGBP+ 1.2K
CHFJPY+ -10K
EURJPY+ -5
GBPNZD+ 1.3K
USDCHF+ 1K
AUDJPY+ 1K
NZDCHF+ 304
EURSGD+ 810
AUDCHF+ 216
GBPCAD+ 429
EURCHF+ 463
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +79.83 EUR
최악의 거래: -80 EUR
연속 최대 이익: 26
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +63.25 EUR
연속 최대 손실: -76.37 EUR

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "VantageInternational-Live 4"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 4
37.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
161.00 × 1
Invest with Confidence – Your Trading Account for Safe and Long-Term Success!

Discover the future of trading with our carefully managed trading account, primarily operated by an advanced trading bot. Our bot is specifically designed to make safe and sustainable investments, allowing you to pursue your financial goals with confidence.

Why should you choose our trading account?

  • Careful Management: Every trade is executed with utmost precision and thorough analysis.
  • Long-Term Strategies: Our bot focuses on proven investment strategies aimed at stability and growth.
  • Current Market Monitoring: We keep a close eye on the latest news and developments in the financial market. If necessary, our system intervenes to secure capital and protect your investments.
  • Safe Loss Limit: An integrated safety mechanism ensures that a maximum drawdown of 40% is not exceeded, allowing you to invest with peace of mind.

Whether you are an experienced trader or a beginner, our trading account offers you the security and support you need. Start your journey towards a successful financial future today


리뷰 없음
2025.10.15 03:37
No swaps are charged
2025.10.15 03:37
No swaps are charged
2025.10.13 22:00
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.30 16:28
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.01 10:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 09:35
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.28 01:18
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.23 18:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.23 17:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.22 14:30
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.22 14:30
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.22 13:30
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.22 13:30
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.21 13:24
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 38 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.21 13:24
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 38 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.21 13:24
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.21 13:24
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.21 13:24
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 5 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.