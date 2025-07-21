- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
2 082
이익 거래:
1 546 (74.25%)
손실 거래:
536 (25.74%)
최고의 거래:
79.83 EUR
최악의 거래:
-80.22 EUR
총 수익:
3 363.03 EUR (1 277 790 pips)
총 손실:
-2 361.39 EUR (475 576 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
27 (63.25 EUR)
연속 최대 이익:
102.80 EUR (26)
샤프 비율:
0.11
거래 활동:
99.35%
최대 입금량:
8.33%
최근 거래:
2 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
78
평균 유지 시간:
2 일
회복 요인:
4.89
롱(주식매수):
1 125 (54.03%)
숏(주식차입매도):
957 (45.97%)
수익 요인:
1.42
기대수익:
0.48 EUR
평균 이익:
2.18 EUR
평균 손실:
-4.41 EUR
연속 최대 손실:
10 (-76.37 EUR)
연속 최대 손실:
-127.96 EUR (2)
월별 성장률:
1.35%
연간 예측:
16.38%
Algo 트레이딩:
94%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.18 EUR
최대한의:
204.97 EUR (8.83%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
9.39% (204.84 EUR)
자본금별:
33.88% (646.17 EUR)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|763
|GBPUSD+
|261
|EURUSD+
|191
|EURAUD+
|149
|GBPJPY+
|113
|AUDCAD+
|105
|USDJPY+
|89
|AUDUSD+
|66
|BTCUSD
|62
|AUDNZD+
|60
|NZDCAD+
|48
|GER40.r
|33
|NZDJPY+
|20
|GBPAUD+
|16
|EURGBP+
|15
|CHFJPY+
|15
|EURJPY+
|13
|GBPNZD+
|12
|USDCHF+
|11
|AUDJPY+
|11
|NZDCHF+
|7
|EURSGD+
|7
|AUDCHF+
|7
|GBPCAD+
|4
|EURCHF+
|4
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD+
|-33
|GBPUSD+
|403
|EURUSD+
|255
|EURAUD+
|194
|GBPJPY+
|51
|AUDCAD+
|-32
|USDJPY+
|71
|AUDUSD+
|72
|BTCUSD
|63
|AUDNZD+
|-32
|NZDCAD+
|17
|GER40.r
|37
|NZDJPY+
|11
|GBPAUD+
|13
|EURGBP+
|15
|CHFJPY+
|-28
|EURJPY+
|-1
|GBPNZD+
|7
|USDCHF+
|4
|AUDJPY+
|9
|NZDCHF+
|14
|EURSGD+
|11
|AUDCHF+
|16
|GBPCAD+
|3
|EURCHF+
|2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD+
|-513
|GBPUSD+
|43K
|EURUSD+
|27K
|EURAUD+
|29K
|GBPJPY+
|20K
|AUDCAD+
|-5.1K
|USDJPY+
|13K
|AUDUSD+
|8.1K
|BTCUSD
|645K
|AUDNZD+
|-4.6K
|NZDCAD+
|3K
|GER40.r
|29K
|NZDJPY+
|-551
|GBPAUD+
|650
|EURGBP+
|1.2K
|CHFJPY+
|-10K
|EURJPY+
|-5
|GBPNZD+
|1.3K
|USDCHF+
|1K
|AUDJPY+
|1K
|NZDCHF+
|304
|EURSGD+
|810
|AUDCHF+
|216
|GBPCAD+
|429
|EURCHF+
|463
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +79.83 EUR
최악의 거래: -80 EUR
연속 최대 이익: 26
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +63.25 EUR
연속 최대 손실: -76.37 EUR
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "VantageInternational-Live 4"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
Invest with Confidence – Your Trading Account for Safe and Long-Term Success!
Discover the future of trading with our carefully managed trading account, primarily operated by an advanced trading bot. Our bot is specifically designed to make safe and sustainable investments, allowing you to pursue your financial goals with confidence.
Why should you choose our trading account?
- Careful Management: Every trade is executed with utmost precision and thorough analysis.
- Long-Term Strategies: Our bot focuses on proven investment strategies aimed at stability and growth.
- Current Market Monitoring: We keep a close eye on the latest news and developments in the financial market. If necessary, our system intervenes to secure capital and protect your investments.
- Safe Loss Limit: An integrated safety mechanism ensures that a maximum drawdown of 40% is not exceeded, allowing you to invest with peace of mind.
Whether you are an experienced trader or a beginner, our trading account offers you the security and support you need. Start your journey towards a successful financial future today
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
주
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
월별 50 USD
71%
0
0
USD
USD
1.8K
EUR
EUR
25
94%
2 082
74%
99%
1.42
0.48
EUR
EUR
34%
1:500