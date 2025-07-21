SinaisSeções
Richard Hermann

GermanSolidMix

Richard Hermann
Confiabilidade
23 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 76%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
1 976
Negociações com lucro:
1 472 (74.49%)
Negociações com perda:
504 (25.51%)
Melhor negociação:
79.83 EUR
Pior negociação:
-80.22 EUR
Lucro bruto:
3 110.76 EUR (1 245 051 pips)
Perda bruta:
-2 058.83 EUR (438 463 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
27 (63.25 EUR)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
102.80 EUR (26)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.13
Atividade de negociação:
99.35%
Depósito máximo carregado:
8.33%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
39
Tempo médio de espera:
2 dias
Fator de recuperação:
5.13
Negociações longas:
1 076 (54.45%)
Negociações curtas:
900 (45.55%)
Fator de lucro:
1.51
Valor esperado:
0.53 EUR
Lucro médio:
2.11 EUR
Perda média:
-4.08 EUR
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
10 (-76.37 EUR)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-127.96 EUR (2)
Crescimento mensal:
6.77%
Previsão anual:
82.17%
Algotrading:
94%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.18 EUR
Máximo:
204.97 EUR (8.83%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
9.39% (204.84 EUR)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
33.88% (646.17 EUR)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 718
GBPUSD+ 241
EURUSD+ 185
EURAUD+ 138
GBPJPY+ 105
AUDCAD+ 104
USDJPY+ 86
AUDUSD+ 63
BTCUSD 60
AUDNZD+ 58
NZDCAD+ 48
GER40.r 33
NZDJPY+ 20
GBPAUD+ 16
EURGBP+ 15
CHFJPY+ 15
EURJPY+ 13
GBPNZD+ 12
USDCHF+ 11
AUDJPY+ 9
EURSGD+ 7
AUDCHF+ 7
NZDCHF+ 4
GBPCAD+ 4
EURCHF+ 4
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD+ -73
GBPUSD+ 361
EURUSD+ 248
EURAUD+ 257
GBPJPY+ 103
AUDCAD+ -32
USDJPY+ 120
AUDUSD+ 68
BTCUSD 62
AUDNZD+ -33
NZDCAD+ 17
GER40.r 37
NZDJPY+ 11
GBPAUD+ 13
EURGBP+ 15
CHFJPY+ -28
EURJPY+ -1
GBPNZD+ 7
USDCHF+ 4
AUDJPY+ 5
EURSGD+ 11
AUDCHF+ 16
NZDCHF+ 6
GBPCAD+ 3
EURCHF+ 2
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD+ -5K
GBPUSD+ 38K
EURUSD+ 27K
EURAUD+ 39K
GBPJPY+ 26K
AUDCAD+ -5.2K
USDJPY+ 19K
AUDUSD+ 7.6K
BTCUSD 637K
AUDNZD+ -4.8K
NZDCAD+ 3K
GER40.r 29K
NZDJPY+ -551
GBPAUD+ 650
EURGBP+ 1.2K
CHFJPY+ -10K
EURJPY+ -5
GBPNZD+ 1.3K
USDCHF+ 1K
AUDJPY+ 823
EURSGD+ 810
AUDCHF+ 216
NZDCHF+ 433
GBPCAD+ 429
EURCHF+ 463
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +79.83 EUR
Pior negociação: -80 EUR
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 26
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 2
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +63.25 EUR
Máxima perda consecutiva: -76.37 EUR

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "VantageInternational-Live 4" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

VantageInternational-Live 5
2698.00 × 1
Invest with Confidence – Your Trading Account for Safe and Long-Term Success!

Discover the future of trading with our carefully managed trading account, primarily operated by an advanced trading bot. Our bot is specifically designed to make safe and sustainable investments, allowing you to pursue your financial goals with confidence.

Why should you choose our trading account?

  • Careful Management: Every trade is executed with utmost precision and thorough analysis.
  • Long-Term Strategies: Our bot focuses on proven investment strategies aimed at stability and growth.
  • Current Market Monitoring: We keep a close eye on the latest news and developments in the financial market. If necessary, our system intervenes to secure capital and protect your investments.
  • Safe Loss Limit: An integrated safety mechanism ensures that a maximum drawdown of 40% is not exceeded, allowing you to invest with peace of mind.

Whether you are an experienced trader or a beginner, our trading account offers you the security and support you need. Start your journey towards a successful financial future today


