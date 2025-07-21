SignauxSections
Richard Hermann

GermanSolidMix

Richard Hermann
0 avis
Fiabilité
10 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 50 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 42%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
670
Bénéfice trades:
517 (77.16%)
Perte trades:
153 (22.84%)
Meilleure transaction:
23.42 EUR
Pire transaction:
-17.89 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
1 227.17 EUR (342 201 pips)
Perte brute:
-598.05 EUR (76 547 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
26 (102.80 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
102.80 EUR (26)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.24
Activité de trading:
99.35%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
8.33%
Dernier trade:
5 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
149
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
6.17
Longs trades:
328 (48.96%)
Courts trades:
342 (51.04%)
Facteur de profit:
2.05
Rendement attendu:
0.94 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
2.37 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-3.91 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
10 (-76.34 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-76.34 EUR (10)
Croissance mensuelle:
10.99%
Prévision annuelle:
133.39%
Algo trading:
93%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.18 EUR
Maximal:
101.99 EUR (5.16%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
5.25% (102.65 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
33.88% (646.17 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 129
GBPUSD+ 111
EURUSD+ 96
EURAUD+ 52
AUDCAD+ 44
GBPJPY+ 36
USDJPY+ 34
AUDUSD+ 32
GER40.r 31
BTCUSD 18
EURGBP+ 10
GBPAUD+ 10
NZDCAD+ 10
EURJPY+ 8
NZDJPY+ 7
EURSGD+ 7
USDCHF+ 6
GBPNZD+ 5
AUDJPY+ 5
GBPCAD+ 4
AUDCHF+ 4
CHFJPY+ 3
EURCHF+ 3
AUDNZD+ 3
NZDCHF+ 2
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ -10
GBPUSD+ 205
EURUSD+ 183
EURAUD+ 102
AUDCAD+ -55
GBPJPY+ 93
USDJPY+ 74
AUDUSD+ 28
GER40.r 32
BTCUSD 15
EURGBP+ 6
GBPAUD+ 9
NZDCAD+ -2
EURJPY+ -5
NZDJPY+ 4
EURSGD+ 11
USDCHF+ 8
GBPNZD+ 3
AUDJPY+ 3
GBPCAD+ 3
AUDCHF+ 2
CHFJPY+ 2
EURCHF+ 3
AUDNZD+ 2
NZDCHF+ 2
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ -709
GBPUSD+ 21K
EURUSD+ 19K
EURAUD+ 12K
AUDCAD+ -9.2K
GBPJPY+ 17K
USDJPY+ 11K
AUDUSD+ 3.2K
GER40.r 27K
BTCUSD 158K
EURGBP+ 622
GBPAUD+ 1.2K
NZDCAD+ -79
EURJPY+ -571
NZDJPY+ 510
EURSGD+ 810
USDCHF+ 719
GBPNZD+ 561
AUDJPY+ 560
GBPCAD+ 429
AUDCHF+ 186
CHFJPY+ 373
EURCHF+ 343
AUDNZD+ 325
NZDCHF+ 224
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +23.42 EUR
Pire transaction: -18 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 26
Pertes consécutives maximales: 10
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +102.80 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -76.34 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "VantageInternational-Live 4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Invest with Confidence – Your Trading Account for Safe and Long-Term Success!

Discover the future of trading with our carefully managed trading account, primarily operated by an advanced trading bot. Our bot is specifically designed to make safe and sustainable investments, allowing you to pursue your financial goals with confidence.

Why should you choose our trading account?

  • Careful Management: Every trade is executed with utmost precision and thorough analysis.
  • Long-Term Strategies: Our bot focuses on proven investment strategies aimed at stability and growth.
  • Current Market Monitoring: We keep a close eye on the latest news and developments in the financial market. If necessary, our system intervenes to secure capital and protect your investments.
  • Safe Loss Limit: An integrated safety mechanism ensures that a maximum drawdown of 40% is not exceeded, allowing you to invest with peace of mind.

Whether you are an experienced trader or a beginner, our trading account offers you the security and support you need. Start your journey towards a successful financial future today


Aucun avis
2025.08.01 10:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 09:35
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.28 01:18
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.23 18:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.23 17:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.22 14:30
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.22 14:30
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.22 13:30
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.22 13:30
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.21 13:24
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 38 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.21 13:24
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 38 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.21 13:24
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.21 13:24
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.21 13:24
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Copier

