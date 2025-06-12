SinyallerBölümler
Aydel Gonzalez Martinez

BluePeak

0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
29 hafta
1 / 1.3K USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 34%
OANDA-v20 Live-1
1:50
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
314
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
232 (73.88%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
82 (26.11%)
En iyi işlem:
35.28 USD
En kötü işlem:
-19.35 USD
Brüt kâr:
525.74 USD (18 876 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-235.06 USD (15 141 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
12 (10.67 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
81.54 USD (7)
Sharpe oranı:
0.18
Alım-satım etkinliği:
18.66%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
69.49%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
10
Ort. tutma süresi:
4 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
4.82
Alış işlemleri:
155 (49.36%)
Satış işlemleri:
159 (50.64%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.24
Beklenen getiri:
0.93 USD
Ortalama kâr:
2.27 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-2.87 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
5 (-41.79 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-60.34 USD (4)
Aylık büyüme:
4.53%
Yıllık tahmin:
55.00%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
10.62 USD
Maksimum:
60.34 USD (6.58%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
6.58% (60.34 USD)
Varlığa göre:
10.36% (106.43 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD 314
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD 291
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD 3.7K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "OANDA-v20 Live-1" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

360Capital-Real
0.00 × 1
OspreyFX-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live 7
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 7
0.00 × 1
KeyToMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 3
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 3
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 6
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.00 × 1
FXCM-CADReal01
0.00 × 29
Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.00 × 8
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 5
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 2
Axi-US18-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ProCent-7
0.00 × 1
Just2Trade-Real2
0.00 × 4
TradersWay-Live 2
0.00 × 1
AxionTrade-Live
0.00 × 5
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 17
OANDA-Japan Live
0.00 × 8
Discover Blue Peak – Your Automated Scalping Solution

Blue Peak is a fully automated trading signal engineered to deliver consistent results in the scalping market, powered by the proven Bollinger Bands strategy. Designed for traders seeking efficiency and precision, this signal achieves a remarkably high win rate in its operations.

The system’s approach begins by entering the market against the trend, targeting an average monthly return of 4%.

What sets Blue Peak apart is its Expert Advisor, which incorporates the Martingale method. This approach can offer steady profits month after month, but it is important to note that, under extraordinary market events (such as major news releases), there is a risk of partial or total capital loss. While such events are uncommon, the possibility exists—making it essential to invest only what you are prepared to risk.

Key Features of Blue Peak:

  • Timeframe: H1 for precise market entries

  • Currency Pair: Exclusively EURUSD

  • Broker Recommendation: ECN for optimal execution

  • Infrastructure: Low-latency VPS suggested for maximum efficiency

  • Leverage: 1:50 with a recommended deposit of $1,000

  • Lot Sizing: Calculated by risk percentage, starting at 1% (e.g., $1,000 at 1% = 0.01 lots)

  • Availability: Trades Monday through Friday

Blue Peak is designed for traders who value automation, accuracy, and growth potential. With proper risk management, it becomes a powerful ally in navigating the forex market.


İnceleme yok
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
BluePeak
Ayda 30 USD
34%
1
1.3K
USD
1.2K
USD
29
100%
314
73%
19%
2.23
0.93
USD
10%
1:50
