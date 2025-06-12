- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|314
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|EURUSD
|291
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|EURUSD
|3.7K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "OANDA-v20 Live-1" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Discover Blue Peak – Your Automated Scalping Solution
Blue Peak is a fully automated trading signal engineered to deliver consistent results in the scalping market, powered by the proven Bollinger Bands strategy. Designed for traders seeking efficiency and precision, this signal achieves a remarkably high win rate in its operations.
The system’s approach begins by entering the market against the trend, targeting an average monthly return of 4%.
What sets Blue Peak apart is its Expert Advisor, which incorporates the Martingale method. This approach can offer steady profits month after month, but it is important to note that, under extraordinary market events (such as major news releases), there is a risk of partial or total capital loss. While such events are uncommon, the possibility exists—making it essential to invest only what you are prepared to risk.
Key Features of Blue Peak:
-
Timeframe: H1 for precise market entries
-
Currency Pair: Exclusively EURUSD
-
Broker Recommendation: ECN for optimal execution
-
Infrastructure: Low-latency VPS suggested for maximum efficiency
-
Leverage: 1:50 with a recommended deposit of $1,000
-
Lot Sizing: Calculated by risk percentage, starting at 1% (e.g., $1,000 at 1% = 0.01 lots)
-
Availability: Trades Monday through Friday
Blue Peak is designed for traders who value automation, accuracy, and growth potential. With proper risk management, it becomes a powerful ally in navigating the forex market.
