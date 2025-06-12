信号部分
Aydel Gonzalez Martinez

BluePeak

Aydel Gonzalez Martinez
可靠性
42
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 56%
OANDA-v20 Live-1
1:50
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
470
盈利交易:
342 (72.76%)
亏损交易:
128 (27.23%)
最好交易:
136.64 USD
最差交易:
-38.22 USD
毛利:
1 528.17 USD (27 114 pips)
毛利亏损:
-584.80 USD (20 774 pips)
最大连续赢利:
12 (274.76 USD)
最大连续盈利:
274.76 USD (12)
夏普比率:
0.18
交易活动:
21.16%
最大入金加载:
105.76%
最近交易:
14 几小时前
每周交易:
9
平均持有时间:
8 小时
采收率:
7.89
长期交易:
223 (47.45%)
短期交易:
247 (52.55%)
利润因子:
2.61
预期回报:
2.01 USD
平均利润:
4.47 USD
平均损失:
-4.57 USD
最大连续失误:
5 (-41.79 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-119.56 USD (4)
每月增长:
6.96%
年度预测:
84.49%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
10.62 USD
最大值:
119.56 USD (7.18%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
6.58% (60.34 USD)
净值:
16.32% (1 096.34 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
EURUSD 470
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
EURUSD 943
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
EURUSD 6.3K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +136.64 USD
最差交易: -38 USD
最大连续赢利: 12
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +274.76 USD
最大连续亏损: -41.79 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 OANDA-v20 Live-1 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

360Capital-Real
0.00 × 1
OspreyFX-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live 7
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 7
0.00 × 1
AxionTrade-Live
0.00 × 5
KeyToMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 3
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 3
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 6
0.00 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.00 × 1
FXCM-CADReal01
0.00 × 29
Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.00 × 8
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 5
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 2
Just2Trade-Real2
0.00 × 4
TradersWay-Live 2
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 17
OANDA-Japan Live
0.00 × 8
223 更多...
Discover Blue Peak – Your Automated Scalping Solution

Blue Peak is a fully automated trading signal engineered to deliver consistent results in the scalping market, powered by the proven Bollinger Bands strategy. Designed for traders seeking efficiency and precision, this signal achieves a remarkably high win rate in its operations.

The system’s approach begins by entering the market against the trend, targeting an average monthly return of 4%.

What sets Blue Peak apart is its Expert Advisor, which incorporates the Martingale method. This approach can offer steady profits month after month, but it is important to note that, under extraordinary market events (such as major news releases), there is a risk of partial or total capital loss. While such events are uncommon, the possibility exists—making it essential to invest only what you are prepared to risk.

Key Features of Blue Peak:

  • Timeframe: H1 for precise market entries

  • Currency Pair: Exclusively EURUSD

  • Broker Recommendation: ECN for optimal execution

  • Infrastructure: Low-latency VPS suggested for maximum efficiency

  • Leverage: 1:50 with a recommended deposit of $1,000

  • Lot Sizing: Calculated by risk percentage, starting at 1% (e.g., $1,000 at 1% = 0.01 lots)

  • Availability: Trades Monday through Friday

Blue Peak is designed for traders who value automation, accuracy, and growth potential. With proper risk management, it becomes a powerful ally in navigating the forex market.


