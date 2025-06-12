Discover Blue Peak – Your Automated Scalping Solution

Blue Peak is a fully automated trading signal engineered to deliver consistent results in the scalping market, powered by the proven Bollinger Bands strategy. Designed for traders seeking efficiency and precision, this signal achieves a remarkably high win rate in its operations.

The system’s approach begins by entering the market against the trend, targeting an average monthly return of 4%.

What sets Blue Peak apart is its Expert Advisor, which incorporates the Martingale method. This approach can offer steady profits month after month, but it is important to note that, under extraordinary market events (such as major news releases), there is a risk of partial or total capital loss. While such events are uncommon, the possibility exists—making it essential to invest only what you are prepared to risk.

Key Features of Blue Peak:

Timeframe : H1 for precise market entries

Currency Pair : Exclusively EURUSD

Broker Recommendation : ECN for optimal execution

Infrastructure : Low-latency VPS suggested for maximum efficiency

Leverage : 1:50 with a recommended deposit of $1,000

Lot Sizing : Calculated by risk percentage, starting at 1% (e.g., $1,000 at 1% = 0.01 lots)

Availability: Trades Monday through Friday

Blue Peak is designed for traders who value automation, accuracy, and growth potential. With proper risk management, it becomes a powerful ally in navigating the forex market.



