Aydel Gonzalez Martinez

BluePeak

Aydel Gonzalez Martinez
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
29 settimane
1 / 1.3K USD
crescita dal 2025 34%
OANDA-v20 Live-1
1:50
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
314
Profit Trade:
232 (73.88%)
Loss Trade:
82 (26.11%)
Best Trade:
35.28 USD
Worst Trade:
-19.35 USD
Profitto lordo:
525.74 USD (18 876 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-235.06 USD (15 141 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
12 (10.67 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
81.54 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.18
Attività di trading:
18.66%
Massimo carico di deposito:
69.49%
Ultimo trade:
15 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
10
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 ore
Fattore di recupero:
4.82
Long Trade:
155 (49.36%)
Short Trade:
159 (50.64%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.24
Profitto previsto:
0.93 USD
Profitto medio:
2.27 USD
Perdita media:
-2.87 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-41.79 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-60.34 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
4.94%
Previsione annuale:
59.76%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
10.62 USD
Massimale:
60.34 USD (6.58%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
6.58% (60.34 USD)
Per equità:
10.36% (106.43 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 314
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 291
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD 3.7K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +35.28 USD
Worst Trade: -19 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +10.67 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -41.79 USD

Discover Blue Peak – Your Automated Scalping Solution

Blue Peak is a fully automated trading signal engineered to deliver consistent results in the scalping market, powered by the proven Bollinger Bands strategy. Designed for traders seeking efficiency and precision, this signal achieves a remarkably high win rate in its operations.

The system’s approach begins by entering the market against the trend, targeting an average monthly return of 4%.

What sets Blue Peak apart is its Expert Advisor, which incorporates the Martingale method. This approach can offer steady profits month after month, but it is important to note that, under extraordinary market events (such as major news releases), there is a risk of partial or total capital loss. While such events are uncommon, the possibility exists—making it essential to invest only what you are prepared to risk.

Key Features of Blue Peak:

  • Timeframe: H1 for precise market entries

  • Currency Pair: Exclusively EURUSD

  • Broker Recommendation: ECN for optimal execution

  • Infrastructure: Low-latency VPS suggested for maximum efficiency

  • Leverage: 1:50 with a recommended deposit of $1,000

  • Lot Sizing: Calculated by risk percentage, starting at 1% (e.g., $1,000 at 1% = 0.01 lots)

  • Availability: Trades Monday through Friday

Blue Peak is designed for traders who value automation, accuracy, and growth potential. With proper risk management, it becomes a powerful ally in navigating the forex market.


Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
BluePeak
30USD al mese
34%
1
1.3K
USD
1.2K
USD
29
100%
314
73%
19%
2.23
0.93
USD
10%
1:50
