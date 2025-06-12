SinaisSeções
Confiabilidade
42 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 56%
OANDA-v20 Live-1
1:50
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
470
Negociações com lucro:
342 (72.76%)
Negociações com perda:
128 (27.23%)
Melhor negociação:
136.64 USD
Pior negociação:
-38.22 USD
Lucro bruto:
1 528.17 USD (27 114 pips)
Perda bruta:
-584.80 USD (20 774 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
12 (274.76 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
274.76 USD (12)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.18
Atividade de negociação:
21.16%
Depósito máximo carregado:
105.76%
Último negócio:
19 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
9
Tempo médio de espera:
8 horas
Fator de recuperação:
7.89
Negociações longas:
223 (47.45%)
Negociações curtas:
247 (52.55%)
Fator de lucro:
2.61
Valor esperado:
2.01 USD
Lucro médio:
4.47 USD
Perda média:
-4.57 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
5 (-41.79 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-119.56 USD (4)
Crescimento mensal:
6.96%
Previsão anual:
84.49%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
10.62 USD
Máximo:
119.56 USD (7.18%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
6.58% (60.34 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
16.32% (1 096.34 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
EURUSD 470
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
EURUSD 943
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
EURUSD 6.3K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +136.64 USD
Pior negociação: -38 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 12
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 4
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +274.76 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -41.79 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "OANDA-v20 Live-1" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

360Capital-Real
0.00 × 1
OspreyFX-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live 7
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 7
0.00 × 1
AxionTrade-Live
0.00 × 5
KeyToMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 3
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 3
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 6
0.00 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.00 × 1
FXCM-CADReal01
0.00 × 29
Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.00 × 8
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 5
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 2
Just2Trade-Real2
0.00 × 4
TradersWay-Live 2
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 17
OANDA-Japan Live
0.00 × 8
223 mais ...
Discover Blue Peak – Your Automated Scalping Solution

Blue Peak is a fully automated trading signal engineered to deliver consistent results in the scalping market, powered by the proven Bollinger Bands strategy. Designed for traders seeking efficiency and precision, this signal achieves a remarkably high win rate in its operations.

The system’s approach begins by entering the market against the trend, targeting an average monthly return of 4%.

What sets Blue Peak apart is its Expert Advisor, which incorporates the Martingale method. This approach can offer steady profits month after month, but it is important to note that, under extraordinary market events (such as major news releases), there is a risk of partial or total capital loss. While such events are uncommon, the possibility exists—making it essential to invest only what you are prepared to risk.

Key Features of Blue Peak:

  • Timeframe: H1 for precise market entries

  • Currency Pair: Exclusively EURUSD

  • Broker Recommendation: ECN for optimal execution

  • Infrastructure: Low-latency VPS suggested for maximum efficiency

  • Leverage: 1:50 with a recommended deposit of $1,000

  • Lot Sizing: Calculated by risk percentage, starting at 1% (e.g., $1,000 at 1% = 0.01 lots)

  • Availability: Trades Monday through Friday

Blue Peak is designed for traders who value automation, accuracy, and growth potential. With proper risk management, it becomes a powerful ally in navigating the forex market.


