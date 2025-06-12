- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|470
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|EURUSD
|943
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|EURUSD
|6.3K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "OANDA-v20 Live-1" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
360Capital-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
OspreyFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 7
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|0.00 × 1
|
AxionTrade-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.00 × 3
|
ACYSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 6
|0.00 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCM-CADReal01
|0.00 × 29
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.00 × 8
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 5
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 2
|
Just2Trade-Real2
|0.00 × 4
|
TradersWay-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 17
|
OANDA-Japan Live
|0.00 × 8
Discover Blue Peak – Your Automated Scalping Solution
Blue Peak is a fully automated trading signal engineered to deliver consistent results in the scalping market, powered by the proven Bollinger Bands strategy. Designed for traders seeking efficiency and precision, this signal achieves a remarkably high win rate in its operations.
The system’s approach begins by entering the market against the trend, targeting an average monthly return of 4%.
What sets Blue Peak apart is its Expert Advisor, which incorporates the Martingale method. This approach can offer steady profits month after month, but it is important to note that, under extraordinary market events (such as major news releases), there is a risk of partial or total capital loss. While such events are uncommon, the possibility exists—making it essential to invest only what you are prepared to risk.
Key Features of Blue Peak:
-
Timeframe: H1 for precise market entries
-
Currency Pair: Exclusively EURUSD
-
Broker Recommendation: ECN for optimal execution
-
Infrastructure: Low-latency VPS suggested for maximum efficiency
-
Leverage: 1:50 with a recommended deposit of $1,000
-
Lot Sizing: Calculated by risk percentage, starting at 1% (e.g., $1,000 at 1% = 0.01 lots)
-
Availability: Trades Monday through Friday
Blue Peak is designed for traders who value automation, accuracy, and growth potential. With proper risk management, it becomes a powerful ally in navigating the forex market.
