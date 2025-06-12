SignalsSections
Aydel Gonzalez Martinez

BluePeak

Reliability
42 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 56%
OANDA-v20 Live-1
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
470
Profit Trades:
342 (72.76%)
Loss Trades:
128 (27.23%)
Best trade:
136.64 USD
Worst trade:
-38.22 USD
Gross Profit:
1 528.17 USD (27 114 pips)
Gross Loss:
-584.80 USD (20 774 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (274.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
274.76 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
21.16%
Max deposit load:
105.76%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.89
Long Trades:
223 (47.45%)
Short Trades:
247 (52.55%)
Profit Factor:
2.61
Expected Payoff:
2.01 USD
Average Profit:
4.47 USD
Average Loss:
-4.57 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-41.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-119.56 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
6.96%
Annual Forecast:
84.49%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
10.62 USD
Maximal:
119.56 USD (7.18%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.58% (60.34 USD)
By Equity:
16.32% (1 096.34 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 470
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 943
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 6.3K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +136.64 USD
Worst trade: -38 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +274.76 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -41.79 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OANDA-v20 Live-1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

360Capital-Real
0.00 × 1
OspreyFX-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live 7
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 7
0.00 × 1
AxionTrade-Live
0.00 × 5
KeyToMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 3
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 3
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 6
0.00 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.00 × 1
FXCM-CADReal01
0.00 × 29
Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.00 × 8
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 5
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 2
Just2Trade-Real2
0.00 × 4
TradersWay-Live 2
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 17
OANDA-Japan Live
0.00 × 8
Discover Blue Peak – Your Automated Scalping Solution

Blue Peak is a fully automated trading signal engineered to deliver consistent results in the scalping market, powered by the proven Bollinger Bands strategy. Designed for traders seeking efficiency and precision, this signal achieves a remarkably high win rate in its operations.

The system’s approach begins by entering the market against the trend, targeting an average monthly return of 4%.

What sets Blue Peak apart is its Expert Advisor, which incorporates the Martingale method. This approach can offer steady profits month after month, but it is important to note that, under extraordinary market events (such as major news releases), there is a risk of partial or total capital loss. While such events are uncommon, the possibility exists—making it essential to invest only what you are prepared to risk.

Key Features of Blue Peak:

  • Timeframe: H1 for precise market entries

  • Currency Pair: Exclusively EURUSD

  • Broker Recommendation: ECN for optimal execution

  • Infrastructure: Low-latency VPS suggested for maximum efficiency

  • Leverage: 1:50 with a recommended deposit of $1,000

  • Lot Sizing: Calculated by risk percentage, starting at 1% (e.g., $1,000 at 1% = 0.01 lots)

  • Availability: Trades Monday through Friday

Blue Peak is designed for traders who value automation, accuracy, and growth potential. With proper risk management, it becomes a powerful ally in navigating the forex market.


