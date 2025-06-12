СигналыРазделы
Aydel Gonzalez Martinez

BluePeak

Aydel Gonzalez Martinez
0 отзывов
Надежность
42 недели
0 / 0 USD
прирост с 2025 56%
OANDA-v20 Live-1
1:50
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
470
Прибыльных трейдов:
342 (72.76%)
Убыточных трейдов:
128 (27.23%)
Лучший трейд:
136.64 USD
Худший трейд:
-38.22 USD
Общая прибыль:
1 528.17 USD (27 114 pips)
Общий убыток:
-584.80 USD (20 774 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
12 (274.76 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
274.76 USD (12)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.18
Торговая активность:
21.16%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
105.76%
Последний трейд:
18 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
9
Ср. время удержания:
8 часов
Фактор восстановления:
7.89
Длинных трейдов:
223 (47.45%)
Коротких трейдов:
247 (52.55%)
Профит фактор:
2.61
Мат. ожидание:
2.01 USD
Средняя прибыль:
4.47 USD
Средний убыток:
-4.57 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
5 (-41.79 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-119.56 USD (4)
Прирост в месяц:
6.96%
Годовой прогноз:
84.49%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
10.62 USD
Максимальная:
119.56 USD (7.18%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
6.58% (60.34 USD)
По эквити:
16.32% (1 096.34 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
EURUSD 470
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
EURUSD 943
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
EURUSD 6.3K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +136.64 USD
Худший трейд: -38 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 12
Макс. серия проигрышей: 4
Макс. прибыль в серии: +274.76 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -41.79 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "OANDA-v20 Live-1" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

360Capital-Real
0.00 × 1
OspreyFX-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live 7
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 7
0.00 × 1
AxionTrade-Live
0.00 × 5
KeyToMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 3
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 3
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 6
0.00 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.00 × 1
FXCM-CADReal01
0.00 × 29
Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.00 × 8
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 5
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 2
Just2Trade-Real2
0.00 × 4
TradersWay-Live 2
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 17
OANDA-Japan Live
0.00 × 8
еще 223...
Discover Blue Peak – Your Automated Scalping Solution

Blue Peak is a fully automated trading signal engineered to deliver consistent results in the scalping market, powered by the proven Bollinger Bands strategy. Designed for traders seeking efficiency and precision, this signal achieves a remarkably high win rate in its operations.

The system’s approach begins by entering the market against the trend, targeting an average monthly return of 4%.

What sets Blue Peak apart is its Expert Advisor, which incorporates the Martingale method. This approach can offer steady profits month after month, but it is important to note that, under extraordinary market events (such as major news releases), there is a risk of partial or total capital loss. While such events are uncommon, the possibility exists—making it essential to invest only what you are prepared to risk.

Key Features of Blue Peak:

  • Timeframe: H1 for precise market entries

  • Currency Pair: Exclusively EURUSD

  • Broker Recommendation: ECN for optimal execution

  • Infrastructure: Low-latency VPS suggested for maximum efficiency

  • Leverage: 1:50 with a recommended deposit of $1,000

  • Lot Sizing: Calculated by risk percentage, starting at 1% (e.g., $1,000 at 1% = 0.01 lots)

  • Availability: Trades Monday through Friday

Blue Peak is designed for traders who value automation, accuracy, and growth potential. With proper risk management, it becomes a powerful ally in navigating the forex market.


Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
BluePeak
30 USD в месяц
56%
0
0
USD
6.9K
USD
42
100%
470
72%
21%
2.61
2.01
USD
16%
1:50
