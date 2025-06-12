SignaleKategorien
Aydel Gonzalez Martinez

BluePeak

Aydel Gonzalez Martinez
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
42 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 56%
OANDA-v20 Live-1
1:50
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
470
Gewinntrades:
342 (72.76%)
Verlusttrades:
128 (27.23%)
Bester Trade:
136.64 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-38.22 USD
Bruttoprofit:
1 528.17 USD (27 114 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-584.80 USD (20 774 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
12 (274.76 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
274.76 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading-Aktivität:
21.16%
Max deposit load:
105.76%
Letzter Trade:
21 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
9
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
8 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
7.89
Long-Positionen:
223 (47.45%)
Short-Positionen:
247 (52.55%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.61
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
2.01 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
4.47 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-4.57 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
5 (-41.79 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-119.56 USD (4)
Wachstum pro Monat :
6.96%
Jahresprognose:
84.49%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
10.62 USD
Maximaler:
119.56 USD (7.18%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
6.58% (60.34 USD)
Kapital:
16.32% (1 096.34 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURUSD 470
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 943
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 6.3K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +136.64 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -38 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 12
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 4
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +274.76 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -41.79 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "OANDA-v20 Live-1" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

360Capital-Real
0.00 × 1
OspreyFX-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live 7
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 7
0.00 × 1
AxionTrade-Live
0.00 × 5
KeyToMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 3
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 3
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 6
0.00 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.00 × 1
FXCM-CADReal01
0.00 × 29
Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.00 × 8
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 5
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 2
Just2Trade-Real2
0.00 × 4
TradersWay-Live 2
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 17
OANDA-Japan Live
0.00 × 8
noch 223 ...
Discover Blue Peak – Your Automated Scalping Solution

Blue Peak is a fully automated trading signal engineered to deliver consistent results in the scalping market, powered by the proven Bollinger Bands strategy. Designed for traders seeking efficiency and precision, this signal achieves a remarkably high win rate in its operations.

The system’s approach begins by entering the market against the trend, targeting an average monthly return of 4%.

What sets Blue Peak apart is its Expert Advisor, which incorporates the Martingale method. This approach can offer steady profits month after month, but it is important to note that, under extraordinary market events (such as major news releases), there is a risk of partial or total capital loss. While such events are uncommon, the possibility exists—making it essential to invest only what you are prepared to risk.

Key Features of Blue Peak:

  • Timeframe: H1 for precise market entries

  • Currency Pair: Exclusively EURUSD

  • Broker Recommendation: ECN for optimal execution

  • Infrastructure: Low-latency VPS suggested for maximum efficiency

  • Leverage: 1:50 with a recommended deposit of $1,000

  • Lot Sizing: Calculated by risk percentage, starting at 1% (e.g., $1,000 at 1% = 0.01 lots)

  • Availability: Trades Monday through Friday

Blue Peak is designed for traders who value automation, accuracy, and growth potential. With proper risk management, it becomes a powerful ally in navigating the forex market.


Keine Bewertungen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
BluePeak
30 USD pro Monat
56%
0
0
USD
6.9K
USD
42
100%
470
72%
21%
2.61
2.01
USD
16%
1:50
Kopieren

