シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / BluePeak
Aydel Gonzalez Martinez

BluePeak

Aydel Gonzalez Martinez
レビュー0件
信頼性
42週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 56%
OANDA-v20 Live-1
1:50
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
470
利益トレード:
342 (72.76%)
損失トレード:
128 (27.23%)
ベストトレード:
136.64 USD
最悪のトレード:
-38.22 USD
総利益:
1 528.17 USD (27 114 pips)
総損失:
-584.80 USD (20 774 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
12 (274.76 USD)
最大連続利益:
274.76 USD (12)
シャープレシオ:
0.18
取引アクティビティ:
21.16%
最大入金額:
105.76%
最近のトレード:
20 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
9
平均保有時間:
8 時間
リカバリーファクター:
7.89
長いトレード:
223 (47.45%)
短いトレード:
247 (52.55%)
プロフィットファクター:
2.61
期待されたペイオフ:
2.01 USD
平均利益:
4.47 USD
平均損失:
-4.57 USD
最大連続の負け:
5 (-41.79 USD)
最大連続損失:
-119.56 USD (4)
月間成長:
6.96%
年間予想:
84.49%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
10.62 USD
最大の:
119.56 USD (7.18%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
6.58% (60.34 USD)
エクイティによる:
16.32% (1 096.34 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
EURUSD 470
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
EURUSD 943
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
EURUSD 6.3K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +136.64 USD
最悪のトレード: -38 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 12
最大連続の負け: 4
最大連続利益: +274.76 USD
最大連続損失: -41.79 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"OANDA-v20 Live-1"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

360Capital-Real
0.00 × 1
OspreyFX-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live 7
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 7
0.00 × 1
AxionTrade-Live
0.00 × 5
KeyToMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 3
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 3
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 6
0.00 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.00 × 1
FXCM-CADReal01
0.00 × 29
Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.00 × 8
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 5
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 2
Just2Trade-Real2
0.00 × 4
TradersWay-Live 2
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 17
OANDA-Japan Live
0.00 × 8
223 より多く...
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録

Discover Blue Peak – Your Automated Scalping Solution

Blue Peak is a fully automated trading signal engineered to deliver consistent results in the scalping market, powered by the proven Bollinger Bands strategy. Designed for traders seeking efficiency and precision, this signal achieves a remarkably high win rate in its operations.

The system’s approach begins by entering the market against the trend, targeting an average monthly return of 4%.

What sets Blue Peak apart is its Expert Advisor, which incorporates the Martingale method. This approach can offer steady profits month after month, but it is important to note that, under extraordinary market events (such as major news releases), there is a risk of partial or total capital loss. While such events are uncommon, the possibility exists—making it essential to invest only what you are prepared to risk.

Key Features of Blue Peak:

  • Timeframe: H1 for precise market entries

  • Currency Pair: Exclusively EURUSD

  • Broker Recommendation: ECN for optimal execution

  • Infrastructure: Low-latency VPS suggested for maximum efficiency

  • Leverage: 1:50 with a recommended deposit of $1,000

  • Lot Sizing: Calculated by risk percentage, starting at 1% (e.g., $1,000 at 1% = 0.01 lots)

  • Availability: Trades Monday through Friday

Blue Peak is designed for traders who value automation, accuracy, and growth potential. With proper risk management, it becomes a powerful ally in navigating the forex market.


レビューなし
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
BluePeak
30 USD/月
56%
0
0
USD
6.9K
USD
42
100%
470
72%
21%
2.61
2.01
USD
16%
1:50
コピー

MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 4トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください