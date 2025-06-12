- 자본
- 축소
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|483
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|EURUSD
|1K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|EURUSD
|6.6K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "OANDA-v20 Live-1"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
360Capital-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
OspreyFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 7
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|0.00 × 1
|
AxionTrade-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.00 × 3
|
ACYSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 6
|0.00 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCM-CADReal01
|0.00 × 29
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.00 × 8
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 5
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 2
|
Just2Trade-Real2
|0.00 × 4
|
TradersWay-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 17
|
OANDA-Japan Live
|0.00 × 8
Discover Blue Peak – Your Automated Scalping Solution
Blue Peak is a fully automated trading signal engineered to deliver consistent results in the scalping market, powered by the proven Bollinger Bands strategy. Designed for traders seeking efficiency and precision, this signal achieves a remarkably high win rate in its operations.
The system’s approach begins by entering the market against the trend, targeting an average monthly return of 4%.
What sets Blue Peak apart is its Expert Advisor, which incorporates the Martingale method. This approach can offer steady profits month after month, but it is important to note that, under extraordinary market events (such as major news releases), there is a risk of partial or total capital loss. While such events are uncommon, the possibility exists—making it essential to invest only what you are prepared to risk.
Key Features of Blue Peak:
-
Timeframe: H1 for precise market entries
-
Currency Pair: Exclusively EURUSD
-
Broker Recommendation: ECN for optimal execution
-
Infrastructure: Low-latency VPS suggested for maximum efficiency
-
Leverage: 1:50 with a recommended deposit of $1,000
-
Lot Sizing: Calculated by risk percentage, starting at 1% (e.g., $1,000 at 1% = 0.01 lots)
-
Availability: Trades Monday through Friday
Blue Peak is designed for traders who value automation, accuracy, and growth potential. With proper risk management, it becomes a powerful ally in navigating the forex market.
