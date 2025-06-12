시그널섹션
0 리뷰
안정성
44
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 58%
OANDA-v20 Live-1
1:50
트레이드:
483
이익 거래:
351 (72.67%)
손실 거래:
132 (27.33%)
최고의 거래:
136.64 USD
최악의 거래:
-38.22 USD
총 수익:
1 649.55 USD (27 738 pips)
총 손실:
-618.05 USD (21 091 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
12 (274.76 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
274.76 USD (12)
샤프 비율:
0.19
거래 활동:
21.16%
최대 입금량:
105.76%
최근 거래:
13 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
12
평균 유지 시간:
8 시간
회복 요인:
8.63
롱(주식매수):
235 (48.65%)
숏(주식차입매도):
248 (51.35%)
수익 요인:
2.67
기대수익:
2.14 USD
평균 이익:
4.70 USD
평균 손실:
-4.68 USD
연속 최대 손실:
5 (-41.79 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-119.56 USD (4)
월별 성장률:
5.17%
연간 예측:
62.70%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
10.62 USD
최대한의:
119.56 USD (7.18%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
6.58% (60.34 USD)
자본금별:
16.32% (1 096.34 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
EURUSD 483
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
EURUSD 1K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
EURUSD 6.6K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
최고의 거래: +136.64 USD
최악의 거래: -38 USD
연속 최대 이익: 12
연속 최대 손실: 4
연속 최대 이익: +274.76 USD
연속 최대 손실: -41.79 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "OANDA-v20 Live-1"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

360Capital-Real
0.00 × 1
OspreyFX-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live 7
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 7
0.00 × 1
AxionTrade-Live
0.00 × 5
KeyToMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 3
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 3
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 6
0.00 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.00 × 1
FXCM-CADReal01
0.00 × 29
Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.00 × 8
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 5
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 2
Just2Trade-Real2
0.00 × 4
TradersWay-Live 2
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 17
OANDA-Japan Live
0.00 × 8
Discover Blue Peak – Your Automated Scalping Solution

Blue Peak is a fully automated trading signal engineered to deliver consistent results in the scalping market, powered by the proven Bollinger Bands strategy. Designed for traders seeking efficiency and precision, this signal achieves a remarkably high win rate in its operations.

The system’s approach begins by entering the market against the trend, targeting an average monthly return of 4%.

What sets Blue Peak apart is its Expert Advisor, which incorporates the Martingale method. This approach can offer steady profits month after month, but it is important to note that, under extraordinary market events (such as major news releases), there is a risk of partial or total capital loss. While such events are uncommon, the possibility exists—making it essential to invest only what you are prepared to risk.

Key Features of Blue Peak:

  • Timeframe: H1 for precise market entries

  • Currency Pair: Exclusively EURUSD

  • Broker Recommendation: ECN for optimal execution

  • Infrastructure: Low-latency VPS suggested for maximum efficiency

  • Leverage: 1:50 with a recommended deposit of $1,000

  • Lot Sizing: Calculated by risk percentage, starting at 1% (e.g., $1,000 at 1% = 0.01 lots)

  • Availability: Trades Monday through Friday

Blue Peak is designed for traders who value automation, accuracy, and growth potential. With proper risk management, it becomes a powerful ally in navigating the forex market.


리뷰 없음
