Aydel Gonzalez Martinez

BluePeak

Aydel Gonzalez Martinez
0 avis
Fiabilité
29 semaines
1 / 1.3K USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 34%
OANDA-v20 Live-1
1:50
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
314
Bénéfice trades:
232 (73.88%)
Perte trades:
82 (26.11%)
Meilleure transaction:
35.28 USD
Pire transaction:
-19.35 USD
Bénéfice brut:
525.74 USD (18 876 pips)
Perte brute:
-235.06 USD (15 141 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
12 (10.67 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
81.54 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.18
Activité de trading:
18.66%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
69.49%
Dernier trade:
23 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
9
Temps de détention moyen:
4 heures
Facteur de récupération:
4.82
Longs trades:
155 (49.36%)
Courts trades:
159 (50.64%)
Facteur de profit:
2.24
Rendement attendu:
0.93 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.27 USD
Perte moyenne:
-2.87 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-41.79 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-60.34 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
4.93%
Prévision annuelle:
59.76%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
10.62 USD
Maximal:
60.34 USD (6.58%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
6.58% (60.34 USD)
Par fonds propres:
10.36% (106.43 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 314
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 291
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 3.7K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +35.28 USD
Pire transaction: -19 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 7
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +10.67 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -41.79 USD

Discover Blue Peak – Your Automated Scalping Solution

Blue Peak is a fully automated trading signal engineered to deliver consistent results in the scalping market, powered by the proven Bollinger Bands strategy. Designed for traders seeking efficiency and precision, this signal achieves a remarkably high win rate in its operations.

The system’s approach begins by entering the market against the trend, targeting an average monthly return of 4%.

What sets Blue Peak apart is its Expert Advisor, which incorporates the Martingale method. This approach can offer steady profits month after month, but it is important to note that, under extraordinary market events (such as major news releases), there is a risk of partial or total capital loss. While such events are uncommon, the possibility exists—making it essential to invest only what you are prepared to risk.

Key Features of Blue Peak:

  • Timeframe: H1 for precise market entries

  • Currency Pair: Exclusively EURUSD

  • Broker Recommendation: ECN for optimal execution

  • Infrastructure: Low-latency VPS suggested for maximum efficiency

  • Leverage: 1:50 with a recommended deposit of $1,000

  • Lot Sizing: Calculated by risk percentage, starting at 1% (e.g., $1,000 at 1% = 0.01 lots)

  • Availability: Trades Monday through Friday

Blue Peak is designed for traders who value automation, accuracy, and growth potential. With proper risk management, it becomes a powerful ally in navigating the forex market.


Aucun avis
