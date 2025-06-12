- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|314
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|291
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|3.7K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "OANDA-v20 Live-1" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
360Capital-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
OspreyFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 7
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|0.00 × 1
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.00 × 3
|
ACYSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 6
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCM-CADReal01
|0.00 × 29
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.00 × 8
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 5
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 2
|
Axi-US18-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ProCent-7
|0.00 × 1
|
Just2Trade-Real2
|0.00 × 4
|
TradersWay-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
AxionTrade-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 17
|
OANDA-Japan Live
|0.00 × 8
Discover Blue Peak – Your Automated Scalping Solution
Blue Peak is a fully automated trading signal engineered to deliver consistent results in the scalping market, powered by the proven Bollinger Bands strategy. Designed for traders seeking efficiency and precision, this signal achieves a remarkably high win rate in its operations.
The system’s approach begins by entering the market against the trend, targeting an average monthly return of 4%.
What sets Blue Peak apart is its Expert Advisor, which incorporates the Martingale method. This approach can offer steady profits month after month, but it is important to note that, under extraordinary market events (such as major news releases), there is a risk of partial or total capital loss. While such events are uncommon, the possibility exists—making it essential to invest only what you are prepared to risk.
Key Features of Blue Peak:
-
Timeframe: H1 for precise market entries
-
Currency Pair: Exclusively EURUSD
-
Broker Recommendation: ECN for optimal execution
-
Infrastructure: Low-latency VPS suggested for maximum efficiency
-
Leverage: 1:50 with a recommended deposit of $1,000
-
Lot Sizing: Calculated by risk percentage, starting at 1% (e.g., $1,000 at 1% = 0.01 lots)
-
Availability: Trades Monday through Friday
Blue Peak is designed for traders who value automation, accuracy, and growth potential. With proper risk management, it becomes a powerful ally in navigating the forex market.
USD
USD
USD