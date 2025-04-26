SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Trader Fast
Rinaldo Adi Sarosa

Trader Fast

Rinaldo Adi Sarosa
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
24 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 89%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
886
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
654 (73.81%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
232 (26.19%)
En iyi işlem:
301.19 USD
En kötü işlem:
-351.47 USD
Brüt kâr:
8 974.41 USD (84 563 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-4 857.21 USD (39 727 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
20 (1 284.99 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
1 284.99 USD (20)
Sharpe oranı:
0.19
Alım-satım etkinliği:
84.17%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
16.79%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
38
Ort. tutma süresi:
20 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
1.89
Alış işlemleri:
410 (46.28%)
Satış işlemleri:
476 (53.72%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.85
Beklenen getiri:
4.65 USD
Ortalama kâr:
13.72 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-20.94 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
9 (-2 157.72 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-2 157.72 USD (9)
Aylık büyüme:
3.21%
Yıllık tahmin:
39.70%
Algo alım-satım:
99%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.45 USD
Maksimum:
2 173.20 USD (40.51%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
14.72% (2 175.07 USD)
Varlığa göre:
41.05% (5 877.64 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDCAD 886
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDCAD 4.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDCAD 45K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +301.19 USD
En kötü işlem: -351 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 20
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 9
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +1 284.99 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -2 157.72 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 3
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.56 × 214
Tickmill-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.24 × 161
RoboForex-ECN
2.00 × 2
Axiory-Live
2.29 × 24
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
3.69 × 16
Opogroup-Server1
3.85 × 13
VantageInternational-Live
4.86 × 44
itexsys-Platform
5.00 × 1
TitanFX-MT5-01
6.67 × 6
Exness-MT5Real28
8.00 × 1
FBSTradestone-Real
8.50 × 2
Swissquote-Server
12.00 × 1
FortunaMarkets-Server
12.10 × 40
ActivTradesCorp-Server
12.24 × 17
RoboForex-Pro
12.33 × 70
GBEbrokers-LIVE
13.00 × 1
Forex.com-Live 536
13.00 × 2
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
17.64 × 11
Forex EA that incorporates in neural networks and deep learning... my target is to get steady profit in long term

with minimum drawdown..

leverage 1:500


PLEASE ONLY USE THE BEST VPS AND BROKER

LOW SPREAD BROKER LIKE ICMARKETS

FAST VPS WITH LOW LATENCY / PING LIKE https://www.commercialnetworkservices.com/

MT5

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

* Past performance doesn't guarantee future result *


you can read this article how to subscribe signals-->

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

How to get the same lotsizes with the signal 


İnceleme yok
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Trader Fast
Ayda 30 USD
89%
0
0
USD
15K
USD
24
99%
886
73%
84%
1.84
4.65
USD
41%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.