SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / Trader Flazh
Rinaldo Adi Sarosa

Trader Flazh

Rinaldo Adi Sarosa
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
38 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 163%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
1 352
Gewinntrades:
995 (73.59%)
Verlusttrades:
357 (26.41%)
Bester Trade:
301.19 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-351.47 USD
Bruttoprofit:
18 034.81 USD (125 010 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-8 370.89 USD (57 274 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
20 (1 284.99 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
1 284.99 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading-Aktivität:
86.08%
Max deposit load:
16.79%
Letzter Trade:
1 Stunde
Trades pro Woche:
17
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
19 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
4.45
Long-Positionen:
674 (49.85%)
Short-Positionen:
678 (50.15%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.15
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
7.15 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
18.13 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-23.45 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
9 (-2 157.72 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-2 157.72 USD (9)
Wachstum pro Monat :
7.46%
Jahresprognose:
90.58%
Algo-Trading:
99%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.45 USD
Maximaler:
2 173.20 USD (40.51%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
14.72% (2 175.07 USD)
Kapital:
41.05% (5 877.64 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
AUDCAD 1352
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 9.7K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 68K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +301.19 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -351 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 20
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 9
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +1 284.99 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -2 157.72 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 3
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.56 × 214
Tickmill-Live
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.24 × 161
RoboForex-ECN
2.00 × 2
Axiory-Live
2.29 × 24
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
3.69 × 16
Opogroup-Server1
3.85 × 13
VantageInternational-Live
4.86 × 44
itexsys-Platform
5.00 × 1
TitanFX-MT5-01
6.67 × 6
Forex.com-Live 536
7.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real28
8.00 × 1
FBSTradestone-Real
8.50 × 2
Swissquote-Server
12.00 × 1
FortunaMarkets-Server
12.10 × 40
ActivTradesCorp-Server
12.24 × 17
RoboForex-Pro
12.33 × 70
GBEbrokers-LIVE
13.00 × 1
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
17.64 × 11
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen

Forex EA that incorporates in neural networks and deep learning... my target is to get steady profit in long term

with minimum drawdown..

leverage 1:500


PLEASE ONLY USE THE BEST VPS AND BROKER

LOW SPREAD BROKER LIKE ICMARKETS

FAST VPS WITH LOW LATENCY / PING LIKE https://www.commercialnetworkservices.com/

MT5

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

* Past performance doesn't guarantee future result *


you can read this article how to subscribe signals-->

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

How to get the same lotsizes with the signal 


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.16 05:15
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 04:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 10:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 01:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 00:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 17:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 09:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.13 14:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.12 21:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.29 19:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.28 06:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.08 15:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.08 03:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.30 08:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.29 14:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.26 14:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.26 09:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.18 01:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.15 09:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 07:33
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Trader Flazh
30 USD pro Monat
163%
0
0
USD
18K
USD
38
99%
1 352
73%
86%
2.15
7.15
USD
41%
1:500
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 5 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.