Rinaldo Adi Sarosa

Trader Flazh

Rinaldo Adi Sarosa
0 reviews
Reliability
37 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 162%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 341
Profit Trades:
988 (73.67%)
Loss Trades:
353 (26.32%)
Best trade:
301.19 USD
Worst trade:
-351.47 USD
Gross Profit:
17 650.61 USD (124 069 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 075.10 USD (56 213 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (1 284.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 284.99 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
86.08%
Max deposit load:
16.79%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.41
Long Trades:
673 (50.19%)
Short Trades:
668 (49.81%)
Profit Factor:
2.19
Expected Payoff:
7.14 USD
Average Profit:
17.86 USD
Average Loss:
-22.88 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-2 157.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 157.72 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
8.72%
Annual Forecast:
108.63%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.45 USD
Maximal:
2 173.20 USD (40.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.72% (2 175.07 USD)
By Equity:
41.05% (5 877.64 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 1341
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 9.6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 68K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +301.19 USD
Worst trade: -351 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 284.99 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 157.72 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 3
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.56 × 214
Tickmill-Live
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.24 × 161
RoboForex-ECN
2.00 × 2
Axiory-Live
2.29 × 24
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
3.69 × 16
Opogroup-Server1
3.85 × 13
VantageInternational-Live
4.86 × 44
itexsys-Platform
5.00 × 1
TitanFX-MT5-01
6.67 × 6
Forex.com-Live 536
7.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real28
8.00 × 1
FBSTradestone-Real
8.50 × 2
Swissquote-Server
12.00 × 1
FortunaMarkets-Server
12.10 × 40
ActivTradesCorp-Server
12.24 × 17
RoboForex-Pro
12.33 × 70
GBEbrokers-LIVE
13.00 × 1
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
17.64 × 11
Forex EA that incorporates in neural networks and deep learning... my target is to get steady profit in long term

with minimum drawdown..

leverage 1:500


PLEASE ONLY USE THE BEST VPS AND BROKER

LOW SPREAD BROKER LIKE ICMARKETS

FAST VPS WITH LOW LATENCY / PING LIKE https://www.commercialnetworkservices.com/

MT5

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

* Past performance doesn't guarantee future result *


you can read this article how to subscribe signals-->

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

How to get the same lotsizes with the signal 


No reviews
2025.12.16 05:15
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 04:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 10:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 01:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 00:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 17:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 09:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.13 14:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.12 21:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.29 19:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.28 06:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.08 15:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.08 03:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.30 08:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.29 14:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.26 14:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.26 09:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.18 01:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.15 09:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 07:33
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
