Rinaldo Adi Sarosa

Trader Flazh

Rinaldo Adi Sarosa
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
37 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 162%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
1 342
Transacciones Rentables:
989 (73.69%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
353 (26.30%)
Mejor transacción:
301.19 USD
Peor transacción:
-351.47 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
17 662.74 USD (124 164 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-8 078.02 USD (56 213 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
20 (1 284.99 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
1 284.99 USD (20)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.21
Actividad comercial:
86.08%
Carga máxima del depósito:
16.79%
Último trade:
15 horas
Trades a la semana:
13
Tiempo medio de espera:
19 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
4.41
Transacciones Largas:
674 (50.22%)
Transacciones Cortas:
668 (49.78%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.19
Beneficio Esperado:
7.14 USD
Beneficio medio:
17.86 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-22.88 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
9 (-2 157.72 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-2 157.72 USD (9)
Crecimiento al mes:
7.79%
Pronóstico anual:
95.93%
Trading algorítmico:
99%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.45 USD
Máxima:
2 173.20 USD (40.51%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
14.72% (2 175.07 USD)
De fondos:
41.05% (5 877.64 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
AUDCAD 1342
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
AUDCAD 9.6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
AUDCAD 68K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +301.19 USD
Peor transacción: -351 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 20
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 9
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +1 284.99 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -2 157.72 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 3
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.56 × 214
Tickmill-Live
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.24 × 161
RoboForex-ECN
2.00 × 2
Axiory-Live
2.29 × 24
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
3.69 × 16
Opogroup-Server1
3.85 × 13
VantageInternational-Live
4.86 × 44
itexsys-Platform
5.00 × 1
TitanFX-MT5-01
6.67 × 6
Forex.com-Live 536
7.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real28
8.00 × 1
FBSTradestone-Real
8.50 × 2
Swissquote-Server
12.00 × 1
FortunaMarkets-Server
12.10 × 40
ActivTradesCorp-Server
12.24 × 17
RoboForex-Pro
12.33 × 70
GBEbrokers-LIVE
13.00 × 1
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
17.64 × 11
Forex EA that incorporates in neural networks and deep learning... my target is to get steady profit in long term

with minimum drawdown..

leverage 1:500


PLEASE ONLY USE THE BEST VPS AND BROKER

LOW SPREAD BROKER LIKE ICMARKETS

FAST VPS WITH LOW LATENCY / PING LIKE https://www.commercialnetworkservices.com/

MT5

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

* Past performance doesn't guarantee future result *


you can read this article how to subscribe signals-->

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

How to get the same lotsizes with the signal 


No hay comentarios
¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 5.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.