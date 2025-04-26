SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / Trader Flazh
Rinaldo Adi Sarosa

Trader Flazh

Rinaldo Adi Sarosa
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
37 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 162%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
1 342
Negociações com lucro:
989 (73.69%)
Negociações com perda:
353 (26.30%)
Melhor negociação:
301.19 USD
Pior negociação:
-351.47 USD
Lucro bruto:
17 662.74 USD (124 164 pips)
Perda bruta:
-8 078.02 USD (56 213 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
20 (1 284.99 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
1 284.99 USD (20)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.21
Atividade de negociação:
86.08%
Depósito máximo carregado:
16.79%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
13
Tempo médio de espera:
19 horas
Fator de recuperação:
4.41
Negociações longas:
674 (50.22%)
Negociações curtas:
668 (49.78%)
Fator de lucro:
2.19
Valor esperado:
7.14 USD
Lucro médio:
17.86 USD
Perda média:
-22.88 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
9 (-2 157.72 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-2 157.72 USD (9)
Crescimento mensal:
7.59%
Previsão anual:
92.06%
Algotrading:
99%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.45 USD
Máximo:
2 173.20 USD (40.51%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
14.72% (2 175.07 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
41.05% (5 877.64 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
AUDCAD 1342
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
AUDCAD 9.6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
AUDCAD 68K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +301.19 USD
Pior negociação: -351 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 20
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 9
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +1 284.99 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -2 157.72 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 3
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.56 × 214
Tickmill-Live
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.24 × 161
RoboForex-ECN
2.00 × 2
Axiory-Live
2.29 × 24
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
3.69 × 16
Opogroup-Server1
3.85 × 13
VantageInternational-Live
4.86 × 44
itexsys-Platform
5.00 × 1
TitanFX-MT5-01
6.67 × 6
Forex.com-Live 536
7.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real28
8.00 × 1
FBSTradestone-Real
8.50 × 2
Swissquote-Server
12.00 × 1
FortunaMarkets-Server
12.10 × 40
ActivTradesCorp-Server
12.24 × 17
RoboForex-Pro
12.33 × 70
GBEbrokers-LIVE
13.00 × 1
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
17.64 × 11
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar

Forex EA that incorporates in neural networks and deep learning... my target is to get steady profit in long term

with minimum drawdown..

leverage 1:500


PLEASE ONLY USE THE BEST VPS AND BROKER

LOW SPREAD BROKER LIKE ICMARKETS

FAST VPS WITH LOW LATENCY / PING LIKE https://www.commercialnetworkservices.com/

MT5

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

* Past performance doesn't guarantee future result *


you can read this article how to subscribe signals-->

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

How to get the same lotsizes with the signal 


Sem comentários
2025.12.16 05:15
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 04:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 10:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 01:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 00:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 17:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 09:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.13 14:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.12 21:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.29 19:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.28 06:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.08 15:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.08 03:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.30 08:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.29 14:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.26 14:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.26 09:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.18 01:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.15 09:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 07:33
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Trader Flazh
30 USD por mês
162%
0
0
USD
18K
USD
37
99%
1 342
73%
86%
2.18
7.14
USD
41%
1:500
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 5 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.