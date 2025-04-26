- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
1 341
盈利交易:
988 (73.67%)
亏损交易:
353 (26.32%)
最好交易:
301.19 USD
最差交易:
-351.47 USD
毛利:
17 650.61 USD (124 069 pips)
毛利亏损:
-8 077.52 USD (56 213 pips)
最大连续赢利:
20 (1 284.99 USD)
最大连续盈利:
1 284.99 USD (20)
夏普比率:
0.21
交易活动:
86.08%
最大入金加载:
16.79%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
17
平均持有时间:
19 小时
采收率:
4.41
长期交易:
673 (50.19%)
短期交易:
668 (49.81%)
利润因子:
2.19
预期回报:
7.14 USD
平均利润:
17.86 USD
平均损失:
-22.88 USD
最大连续失误:
9 (-2 157.72 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-2 157.72 USD (9)
每月增长:
8.15%
年度预测:
98.85%
算法交易:
99%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.45 USD
最大值:
2 173.20 USD (40.51%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
14.72% (2 175.07 USD)
净值:
41.05% (5 877.64 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|1341
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|AUDCAD
|9.6K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|AUDCAD
|68K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +301.19 USD
最差交易: -351 USD
最大连续赢利: 20
最大连续失误: 9
最大连续盈利: +1 284.99 USD
最大连续亏损: -2 157.72 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 3
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.56 × 214
|
Tickmill-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.24 × 161
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.00 × 2
|
Axiory-Live
|2.29 × 24
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|3.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|3.69 × 16
|
Opogroup-Server1
|3.85 × 13
|
VantageInternational-Live
|4.86 × 44
|
itexsys-Platform
|5.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|6.67 × 6
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|7.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|8.00 × 1
|
FBSTradestone-Real
|8.50 × 2
|
Swissquote-Server
|12.00 × 1
|
FortunaMarkets-Server
|12.10 × 40
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|12.24 × 17
|
RoboForex-Pro
|12.33 × 70
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|13.00 × 1
|
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
|17.64 × 11
Forex EA that incorporates in neural networks and deep learning... my target is to get steady profit in long term
with minimum drawdown..
leverage 1:500
PLEASE ONLY USE THE BEST VPS AND BROKER
LOW SPREAD BROKER LIKE ICMARKETS
FAST VPS WITH LOW LATENCY / PING LIKE https://www.commercialnetworkservices.com/
MT5
* Past performance doesn't guarantee future result *
you can read this article how to subscribe signals-->
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
How to get the same lotsizes with the signal
