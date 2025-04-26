信号部分
Rinaldo Adi Sarosa

Trader Flazh

Rinaldo Adi Sarosa
可靠性
37
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 162%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
1 341
盈利交易:
988 (73.67%)
亏损交易:
353 (26.32%)
最好交易:
301.19 USD
最差交易:
-351.47 USD
毛利:
17 650.61 USD (124 069 pips)
毛利亏损:
-8 077.52 USD (56 213 pips)
最大连续赢利:
20 (1 284.99 USD)
最大连续盈利:
1 284.99 USD (20)
夏普比率:
0.21
交易活动:
86.08%
最大入金加载:
16.79%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
17
平均持有时间:
19 小时
采收率:
4.41
长期交易:
673 (50.19%)
短期交易:
668 (49.81%)
利润因子:
2.19
预期回报:
7.14 USD
平均利润:
17.86 USD
平均损失:
-22.88 USD
最大连续失误:
9 (-2 157.72 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-2 157.72 USD (9)
每月增长:
8.15%
年度预测:
98.85%
算法交易:
99%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.45 USD
最大值:
2 173.20 USD (40.51%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
14.72% (2 175.07 USD)
净值:
41.05% (5 877.64 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
AUDCAD 1341
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
AUDCAD 9.6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
AUDCAD 68K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +301.19 USD
最差交易: -351 USD
最大连续赢利: 20
最大连续失误: 9
最大连续盈利: +1 284.99 USD
最大连续亏损: -2 157.72 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 3
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.56 × 214
Tickmill-Live
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.24 × 161
RoboForex-ECN
2.00 × 2
Axiory-Live
2.29 × 24
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
3.69 × 16
Opogroup-Server1
3.85 × 13
VantageInternational-Live
4.86 × 44
itexsys-Platform
5.00 × 1
TitanFX-MT5-01
6.67 × 6
Forex.com-Live 536
7.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real28
8.00 × 1
FBSTradestone-Real
8.50 × 2
Swissquote-Server
12.00 × 1
FortunaMarkets-Server
12.10 × 40
ActivTradesCorp-Server
12.24 × 17
RoboForex-Pro
12.33 × 70
GBEbrokers-LIVE
13.00 × 1
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
17.64 × 11
Forex EA that incorporates in neural networks and deep learning... my target is to get steady profit in long term

with minimum drawdown..

leverage 1:500


PLEASE ONLY USE THE BEST VPS AND BROKER

LOW SPREAD BROKER LIKE ICMARKETS

FAST VPS WITH LOW LATENCY / PING LIKE https://www.commercialnetworkservices.com/

MT5

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

* Past performance doesn't guarantee future result *


you can read this article how to subscribe signals-->

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

How to get the same lotsizes with the signal 


没有评论
