- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|886
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDCAD
|4.1K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDCAD
|45K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 3
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.56 × 214
|
Tickmill-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.24 × 161
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.00 × 2
|
Axiory-Live
|2.29 × 24
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|3.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|3.69 × 16
|
Opogroup-Server1
|3.85 × 13
|
VantageInternational-Live
|4.86 × 44
|
itexsys-Platform
|5.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|6.67 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|8.00 × 1
|
FBSTradestone-Real
|8.50 × 2
|
Swissquote-Server
|12.00 × 1
|
FortunaMarkets-Server
|12.10 × 40
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|12.24 × 17
|
RoboForex-Pro
|12.33 × 70
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|13.00 × 1
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|13.00 × 2
|
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
|17.64 × 11
Forex EA that incorporates in neural networks and deep learning... my target is to get steady profit in long term
with minimum drawdown..
leverage 1:500
PLEASE ONLY USE THE BEST VPS AND BROKER
LOW SPREAD BROKER LIKE ICMARKETS
FAST VPS WITH LOW LATENCY / PING LIKE https://www.commercialnetworkservices.com/
MT5
* Past performance doesn't guarantee future result *
you can read this article how to subscribe signals-->
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
How to get the same lotsizes with the signal
