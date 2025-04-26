SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Trader Fast
Rinaldo Adi Sarosa

Trader Fast

Rinaldo Adi Sarosa
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
24 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 89%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
886
Profit Trade:
654 (73.81%)
Loss Trade:
232 (26.19%)
Best Trade:
301.19 USD
Worst Trade:
-351.47 USD
Profitto lordo:
8 974.41 USD (84 563 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-4 857.21 USD (39 727 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
20 (1 284.99 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 284.99 USD (20)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.19
Attività di trading:
84.17%
Massimo carico di deposito:
16.79%
Ultimo trade:
14 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
38
Tempo di attesa medio:
20 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.89
Long Trade:
410 (46.28%)
Short Trade:
476 (53.72%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.85
Profitto previsto:
4.65 USD
Profitto medio:
13.72 USD
Perdita media:
-20.94 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
9 (-2 157.72 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-2 157.72 USD (9)
Crescita mensile:
3.21%
Previsione annuale:
39.70%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.45 USD
Massimale:
2 173.20 USD (40.51%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
14.72% (2 175.07 USD)
Per equità:
41.05% (5 877.64 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 886
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 4.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 45K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +301.19 USD
Worst Trade: -351 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 20
Massime perdite consecutive: 9
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 284.99 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -2 157.72 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 3
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.56 × 214
Tickmill-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.24 × 161
RoboForex-ECN
2.00 × 2
Axiory-Live
2.29 × 24
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
3.69 × 16
Opogroup-Server1
3.85 × 13
VantageInternational-Live
4.86 × 44
itexsys-Platform
5.00 × 1
TitanFX-MT5-01
6.67 × 6
Exness-MT5Real28
8.00 × 1
FBSTradestone-Real
8.50 × 2
Swissquote-Server
12.00 × 1
FortunaMarkets-Server
12.10 × 40
ActivTradesCorp-Server
12.24 × 17
RoboForex-Pro
12.33 × 70
GBEbrokers-LIVE
13.00 × 1
Forex.com-Live 536
13.00 × 2
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
17.64 × 11
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

Forex EA that incorporates in neural networks and deep learning... my target is to get steady profit in long term

with minimum drawdown..

leverage 1:500


PLEASE ONLY USE THE BEST VPS AND BROKER

LOW SPREAD BROKER LIKE ICMARKETS

FAST VPS WITH LOW LATENCY / PING LIKE https://www.commercialnetworkservices.com/

MT5

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

* Past performance doesn't guarantee future result *


you can read this article how to subscribe signals-->

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

How to get the same lotsizes with the signal 


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.26 14:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.26 09:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.18 01:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.15 09:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 07:33
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 05:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 04:21
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 03:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 02:09
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.12 07:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.12 07:10
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.12 06:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.11 23:40
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.11 22:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.11 19:25
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.29 16:12
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.29 12:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.17 23:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.15 18:24
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.08 13:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Trader Fast
30USD al mese
89%
0
0
USD
15K
USD
24
99%
886
73%
84%
1.84
4.65
USD
41%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.