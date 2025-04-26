- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|879
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|4K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|44K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 3
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.56 × 214
|
Tickmill-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.24 × 161
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.00 × 2
|
Axiory-Live
|2.29 × 24
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|3.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|3.69 × 16
|
Opogroup-Server1
|3.85 × 13
|
VantageInternational-Live
|4.86 × 44
|
itexsys-Platform
|5.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|6.67 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|8.00 × 1
|
FBSTradestone-Real
|8.50 × 2
|
Swissquote-Server
|12.00 × 1
|
FortunaMarkets-Server
|12.10 × 40
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|12.24 × 17
|
RoboForex-Pro
|12.33 × 70
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|13.00 × 1
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|13.00 × 2
|
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
|17.64 × 11
Forex EA that incorporates in neural networks and deep learning... my target is to get steady profit in long term
with minimum drawdown..
leverage 1:500
PLEASE ONLY USE THE BEST VPS AND BROKER
LOW SPREAD BROKER LIKE ICMARKETS
FAST VPS WITH LOW LATENCY / PING LIKE https://www.commercialnetworkservices.com/
MT5
* Past performance doesn't guarantee future result *
you can read this article how to subscribe signals-->
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
How to get the same lotsizes with the signal
USD
USD
USD