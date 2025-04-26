SignauxSections
Rinaldo Adi Sarosa

Trader Fast

Rinaldo Adi Sarosa
0 avis
Fiabilité
24 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 88%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
879
Bénéfice trades:
650 (73.94%)
Perte trades:
229 (26.05%)
Meilleure transaction:
301.19 USD
Pire transaction:
-351.47 USD
Bénéfice brut:
8 868.77 USD (84 015 pips)
Perte brute:
-4 831.62 USD (39 522 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
20 (1 284.99 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 284.99 USD (20)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.19
Activité de trading:
84.17%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
16.79%
Dernier trade:
14 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
39
Temps de détention moyen:
20 heures
Facteur de récupération:
1.86
Longs trades:
403 (45.85%)
Courts trades:
476 (54.15%)
Facteur de profit:
1.84
Rendement attendu:
4.59 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
13.64 USD
Perte moyenne:
-21.10 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
9 (-2 157.72 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-2 157.72 USD (9)
Croissance mensuelle:
3.19%
Prévision annuelle:
39.59%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.45 USD
Maximal:
2 173.20 USD (40.51%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
14.72% (2 175.07 USD)
Par fonds propres:
41.05% (5 877.64 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCAD 879
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 4K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 44K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +301.19 USD
Pire transaction: -351 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 20
Pertes consécutives maximales: 9
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +1 284.99 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -2 157.72 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 3
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.56 × 214
Tickmill-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.24 × 161
RoboForex-ECN
2.00 × 2
Axiory-Live
2.29 × 24
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
3.69 × 16
Opogroup-Server1
3.85 × 13
VantageInternational-Live
4.86 × 44
itexsys-Platform
5.00 × 1
TitanFX-MT5-01
6.67 × 6
Exness-MT5Real28
8.00 × 1
FBSTradestone-Real
8.50 × 2
Swissquote-Server
12.00 × 1
FortunaMarkets-Server
12.10 × 40
ActivTradesCorp-Server
12.24 × 17
RoboForex-Pro
12.33 × 70
GBEbrokers-LIVE
13.00 × 1
Forex.com-Live 536
13.00 × 2
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
17.64 × 11
Forex EA that incorporates in neural networks and deep learning... my target is to get steady profit in long term

with minimum drawdown..

leverage 1:500


PLEASE ONLY USE THE BEST VPS AND BROKER

LOW SPREAD BROKER LIKE ICMARKETS

FAST VPS WITH LOW LATENCY / PING LIKE https://www.commercialnetworkservices.com/

MT5

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

* Past performance doesn't guarantee future result *


you can read this article how to subscribe signals-->

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

How to get the same lotsizes with the signal 


Aucun avis
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.