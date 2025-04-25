SinyallerBölümler
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 086
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
663 (61.04%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
423 (38.95%)
En iyi işlem:
236.30 USD
En kötü işlem:
-349.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
7 967.98 USD (1 146 039 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-8 012.25 USD (1 203 810 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
38 (108.51 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
374.86 USD (4)
Sharpe oranı:
0.02
Alım-satım etkinliği:
82.04%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
66.42%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
27
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.03
Alış işlemleri:
569 (52.39%)
Satış işlemleri:
517 (47.61%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.99
Beklenen getiri:
-0.04 USD
Ortalama kâr:
12.02 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-18.94 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
22 (-486.26 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-803.48 USD (10)
Aylık büyüme:
9.96%
Yıllık tahmin:
120.91%
Algo alım-satım:
73%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
504.47 USD
Maksimum:
1 514.36 USD (90.72%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
90.74% (1 514.36 USD)
Varlığa göre:
89.74% (1 218.45 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GOLDm# 1086
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GOLDm# -44
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GOLDm# -58K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +236.30 USD
En kötü işlem: -349 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 4
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 10
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +108.51 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -486.26 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "XMGlobal-Real 44" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

This is a gold trading system using a Breakout and trend-following strategy, based on a custom-developed indicator specifically optimized for gold pairs. The system counteracts adverse moves using a hedging strategy, waiting for the next breakout and closing trades for profit once equity returns to positive—ensuring that the capital remains intact. It is ideal for beginners who are unsure how to start trading, for those who like breakout strategies but dislike stop-losses, or for those who prefer steady cash flow into their portfolio, with a drawdown of less than 50%.

"นี่คือระบบการเทรดทองคำที่ใช้กลยุทธ์ Breakout และแนวโน้ม (Trend-following) โดยอ้างอิงจากอินดิเคเตอร์ที่พัฒนาขึ้นเฉพาะสำหรับคู่ทองคำโดยเฉพาะ ระบบนี้มีการรับมือกับการเคลื่อนไหวที่สวนทางด้วยกลยุทธ์ Hedging โดยรอจังหวะ Breakout ครั้งถัดไป และปิดออเดอร์เมื่อ Equity กลับมาเป็นบวก เพื่อให้ทุนยังคงอยู่ ระบบนี้เหมาะสำหรับผู้เริ่มต้นที่ยังไม่รู้จะเริ่มเทรดอย่างไร สำหรับผู้ที่ชอบกลยุทธ์ Breakout แต่ไม่ชอบการตั้ง Stop-loss หรือสำหรับผู้ที่ต้องการกระแสเงินสดเข้าพอร์ตอย่างสม่ำเสมอ โดยมี Drawdown ไม่เกิน 50%"



İnceleme yok
2025.08.28 11:57
No swaps are charged
2025.08.28 11:57
No swaps are charged
2025.08.19 14:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.04 14:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.30 09:48
No swaps are charged
2025.06.30 09:48
No swaps are charged
2025.06.27 13:45
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.26 11:34
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.26 10:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.26 10:13
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.26 07:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.24 09:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.24 08:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.24 06:20
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.06.23 23:08
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.23 11:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.23 00:29
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.19 15:39
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.19 15:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.16 19:25
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
