Mr Nuchet Sawasdee

ZZD Breakout Saytem

Mr Nuchet Sawasdee
0 reviews
38 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -45%
XMGlobal-Real 44
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 577
Profit Trades:
973 (61.69%)
Loss Trades:
604 (38.30%)
Best trade:
236.30 USD
Worst trade:
-349.00 USD
Gross Profit:
13 060.55 USD (2 018 754 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12 221.77 USD (1 908 510 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
38 (108.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
603.01 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
79.96%
Max deposit load:
66.42%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
31
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.55
Long Trades:
829 (52.57%)
Short Trades:
748 (47.43%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
0.53 USD
Average Profit:
13.42 USD
Average Loss:
-20.23 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
22 (-486.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-803.48 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
9.09%
Annual Forecast:
110.31%
Algo trading:
81%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
504.47 USD
Maximal:
1 514.36 USD (91.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
91.96% (1 514.36 USD)
By Equity:
89.74% (1 218.45 USD)

Distribution

  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +236.30 USD
Worst trade: -349 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +108.51 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -486.26 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 44" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

This is a gold trading system using a Breakout and trend-following strategy, based on a custom-developed indicator specifically optimized for gold pairs. The system counteracts adverse moves using a hedging strategy, waiting for the next breakout and closing trades for profit once equity returns to positive—ensuring that the capital remains intact. It is ideal for beginners who are unsure how to start trading, for those who like breakout strategies but dislike stop-losses, or for those who prefer steady cash flow into their portfolio, with a drawdown of less than 50%.

"นี่คือระบบการเทรดทองคำที่ใช้กลยุทธ์ Breakout และแนวโน้ม (Trend-following) โดยอ้างอิงจากอินดิเคเตอร์ที่พัฒนาขึ้นเฉพาะสำหรับคู่ทองคำโดยเฉพาะ ระบบนี้มีการรับมือกับการเคลื่อนไหวที่สวนทางด้วยกลยุทธ์ Hedging โดยรอจังหวะ Breakout ครั้งถัดไป และปิดออเดอร์เมื่อ Equity กลับมาเป็นบวก เพื่อให้ทุนยังคงอยู่ ระบบนี้เหมาะสำหรับผู้เริ่มต้นที่ยังไม่รู้จะเริ่มเทรดอย่างไร สำหรับผู้ที่ชอบกลยุทธ์ Breakout แต่ไม่ชอบการตั้ง Stop-loss หรือสำหรับผู้ที่ต้องการกระแสเงินสดเข้าพอร์ตอย่างสม่ำเสมอ โดยมี Drawdown ไม่เกิน 50%"



No reviews
