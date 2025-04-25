This is a gold trading system using a Breakout and trend-following strategy, based on a custom-developed indicator specifically optimized for gold pairs. The system counteracts adverse moves using a hedging strategy, waiting for the next breakout and closing trades for profit once equity returns to positive—ensuring that the capital remains intact. It is ideal for beginners who are unsure how to start trading, for those who like breakout strategies but dislike stop-losses, or for those who prefer steady cash flow into their portfolio, with a drawdown of less than 50%.

"นี่คือระบบการเทรดทองคำที่ใช้กลยุทธ์ Breakout และแนวโน้ม (Trend-following) โดยอ้างอิงจากอินดิเคเตอร์ที่พัฒนาขึ้นเฉพาะสำหรับคู่ทองคำโดยเฉพาะ ระบบนี้มีการรับมือกับการเคลื่อนไหวที่สวนทางด้วยกลยุทธ์ Hedging โดยรอจังหวะ Breakout ครั้งถัดไป และปิดออเดอร์เมื่อ Equity กลับมาเป็นบวก เพื่อให้ทุนยังคงอยู่ ระบบนี้เหมาะสำหรับผู้เริ่มต้นที่ยังไม่รู้จะเริ่มเทรดอย่างไร สำหรับผู้ที่ชอบกลยุทธ์ Breakout แต่ไม่ชอบการตั้ง Stop-loss หรือสำหรับผู้ที่ต้องการกระแสเงินสดเข้าพอร์ตอย่างสม่ำเสมอ โดยมี Drawdown ไม่เกิน 50%"







