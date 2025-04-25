SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / ZZD Breakout Saytem
Mr Nuchet Sawasdee

ZZD Breakout Saytem

Mr Nuchet Sawasdee
0 avis
25 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -62%
XMGlobal-Real 44
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 086
Bénéfice trades:
663 (61.04%)
Perte trades:
423 (38.95%)
Meilleure transaction:
236.30 USD
Pire transaction:
-349.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
7 967.98 USD (1 146 039 pips)
Perte brute:
-8 012.25 USD (1 203 810 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
38 (108.51 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
374.86 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.02
Activité de trading:
82.04%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
66.42%
Dernier trade:
54 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
30
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
-0.03
Longs trades:
569 (52.39%)
Courts trades:
517 (47.61%)
Facteur de profit:
0.99
Rendement attendu:
-0.04 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
12.02 USD
Perte moyenne:
-18.94 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
22 (-486.26 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-803.48 USD (10)
Croissance mensuelle:
13.38%
Prévision annuelle:
162.35%
Algo trading:
73%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
504.47 USD
Maximal:
1 514.36 USD (90.72%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
90.74% (1 514.36 USD)
Par fonds propres:
89.74% (1 218.45 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GOLDm# 1086
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GOLDm# -44
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GOLDm# -58K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +236.30 USD
Pire transaction: -349 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 10
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +108.51 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -486.26 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "XMGlobal-Real 44" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

This is a gold trading system using a Breakout and trend-following strategy, based on a custom-developed indicator specifically optimized for gold pairs. The system counteracts adverse moves using a hedging strategy, waiting for the next breakout and closing trades for profit once equity returns to positive—ensuring that the capital remains intact. It is ideal for beginners who are unsure how to start trading, for those who like breakout strategies but dislike stop-losses, or for those who prefer steady cash flow into their portfolio, with a drawdown of less than 50%.

"นี่คือระบบการเทรดทองคำที่ใช้กลยุทธ์ Breakout และแนวโน้ม (Trend-following) โดยอ้างอิงจากอินดิเคเตอร์ที่พัฒนาขึ้นเฉพาะสำหรับคู่ทองคำโดยเฉพาะ ระบบนี้มีการรับมือกับการเคลื่อนไหวที่สวนทางด้วยกลยุทธ์ Hedging โดยรอจังหวะ Breakout ครั้งถัดไป และปิดออเดอร์เมื่อ Equity กลับมาเป็นบวก เพื่อให้ทุนยังคงอยู่ ระบบนี้เหมาะสำหรับผู้เริ่มต้นที่ยังไม่รู้จะเริ่มเทรดอย่างไร สำหรับผู้ที่ชอบกลยุทธ์ Breakout แต่ไม่ชอบการตั้ง Stop-loss หรือสำหรับผู้ที่ต้องการกระแสเงินสดเข้าพอร์ตอย่างสม่ำเสมอ โดยมี Drawdown ไม่เกิน 50%"



Aucun avis
2025.08.28 11:57
No swaps are charged
2025.08.28 11:57
No swaps are charged
2025.08.19 14:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.04 14:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.30 09:48
No swaps are charged
2025.06.30 09:48
No swaps are charged
2025.06.27 13:45
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.26 11:34
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.26 10:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.26 10:13
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.26 07:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.24 09:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.24 08:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.24 06:20
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.06.23 23:08
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.23 11:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.23 00:29
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.19 15:39
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.19 15:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.16 19:25
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
ZZD Breakout Saytem
30 USD par mois
-62%
0
0
USD
1.5K
USD
25
73%
1 086
61%
82%
0.99
-0.04
USD
91%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.