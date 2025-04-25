SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / ZZD Breakout Saytem
Mr Nuchet Sawasdee

ZZD Breakout Saytem

Mr Nuchet Sawasdee
0 comentários
38 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 -45%
XMGlobal-Real 44
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
1 588
Negociações com lucro:
978 (61.58%)
Negociações com perda:
610 (38.41%)
Melhor negociação:
236.30 USD
Pior negociação:
-349.00 USD
Lucro bruto:
13 175.94 USD (2 034 719 pips)
Perda bruta:
-12 329.47 USD (1 930 043 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
38 (108.51 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
603.01 USD (6)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.04
Atividade de negociação:
79.96%
Depósito máximo carregado:
66.42%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
36
Tempo médio de espera:
1 dia
Fator de recuperação:
0.56
Negociações longas:
834 (52.52%)
Negociações curtas:
754 (47.48%)
Fator de lucro:
1.07
Valor esperado:
0.53 USD
Lucro médio:
13.47 USD
Perda média:
-20.21 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
22 (-486.26 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-803.48 USD (10)
Crescimento mensal:
7.65%
Previsão anual:
92.76%
Algotrading:
81%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
504.47 USD
Máximo:
1 514.36 USD (91.94%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
91.96% (1 514.36 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
89.74% (1 218.45 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
GOLDm# 1588
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
GOLDm# 846
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
GOLDm# 105K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +236.30 USD
Pior negociação: -349 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 6
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 10
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +108.51 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -486.26 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "XMGlobal-Real 44" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

This is a gold trading system using a Breakout and trend-following strategy, based on a custom-developed indicator specifically optimized for gold pairs. The system counteracts adverse moves using a hedging strategy, waiting for the next breakout and closing trades for profit once equity returns to positive—ensuring that the capital remains intact. It is ideal for beginners who are unsure how to start trading, for those who like breakout strategies but dislike stop-losses, or for those who prefer steady cash flow into their portfolio, with a drawdown of less than 50%.

"นี่คือระบบการเทรดทองคำที่ใช้กลยุทธ์ Breakout และแนวโน้ม (Trend-following) โดยอ้างอิงจากอินดิเคเตอร์ที่พัฒนาขึ้นเฉพาะสำหรับคู่ทองคำโดยเฉพาะ ระบบนี้มีการรับมือกับการเคลื่อนไหวที่สวนทางด้วยกลยุทธ์ Hedging โดยรอจังหวะ Breakout ครั้งถัดไป และปิดออเดอร์เมื่อ Equity กลับมาเป็นบวก เพื่อให้ทุนยังคงอยู่ ระบบนี้เหมาะสำหรับผู้เริ่มต้นที่ยังไม่รู้จะเริ่มเทรดอย่างไร สำหรับผู้ที่ชอบกลยุทธ์ Breakout แต่ไม่ชอบการตั้ง Stop-loss หรือสำหรับผู้ที่ต้องการกระแสเงินสดเข้าพอร์ตอย่างสม่ำเสมอ โดยมี Drawdown ไม่เกิน 50%"



Sem comentários
2025.10.12 23:33
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.10 15:34
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.28 11:57
No swaps are charged
2025.08.28 11:57
No swaps are charged
2025.08.19 14:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.04 14:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.30 09:48
No swaps are charged
2025.06.30 09:48
No swaps are charged
2025.06.27 13:45
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.26 11:34
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.26 10:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.26 10:13
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.26 07:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.24 09:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.24 08:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.24 06:20
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.06.23 23:08
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.23 11:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.23 00:29
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.19 15:39
No swaps are charged on the signal account
