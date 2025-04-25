SeñalesSecciones
Mr Nuchet Sawasdee

ZZD Breakout Saytem

Mr Nuchet Sawasdee
38 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 -45%
XMGlobal-Real 44
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
1 588
Transacciones Rentables:
978 (61.58%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
610 (38.41%)
Mejor transacción:
236.30 USD
Peor transacción:
-349.00 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
13 175.94 USD (2 034 719 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-12 329.47 USD (1 930 043 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
38 (108.51 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
603.01 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.04
Actividad comercial:
79.96%
Carga máxima del depósito:
66.42%
Último trade:
11 horas
Trades a la semana:
36
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 día
Factor de Recuperación:
0.56
Transacciones Largas:
834 (52.52%)
Transacciones Cortas:
754 (47.48%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.07
Beneficio Esperado:
0.53 USD
Beneficio medio:
13.47 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-20.21 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
22 (-486.26 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-803.48 USD (10)
Crecimiento al mes:
7.65%
Pronóstico anual:
92.76%
Trading algorítmico:
81%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
504.47 USD
Máxima:
1 514.36 USD (91.94%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
91.96% (1 514.36 USD)
De fondos:
89.74% (1 218.45 USD)

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
GOLDm# 1588
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
GOLDm# 846
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
GOLDm# 105K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +236.30 USD
Peor transacción: -349 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 6
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 10
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +108.51 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -486.26 USD

This is a gold trading system using a Breakout and trend-following strategy, based on a custom-developed indicator specifically optimized for gold pairs. The system counteracts adverse moves using a hedging strategy, waiting for the next breakout and closing trades for profit once equity returns to positive—ensuring that the capital remains intact. It is ideal for beginners who are unsure how to start trading, for those who like breakout strategies but dislike stop-losses, or for those who prefer steady cash flow into their portfolio, with a drawdown of less than 50%.

"นี่คือระบบการเทรดทองคำที่ใช้กลยุทธ์ Breakout และแนวโน้ม (Trend-following) โดยอ้างอิงจากอินดิเคเตอร์ที่พัฒนาขึ้นเฉพาะสำหรับคู่ทองคำโดยเฉพาะ ระบบนี้มีการรับมือกับการเคลื่อนไหวที่สวนทางด้วยกลยุทธ์ Hedging โดยรอจังหวะ Breakout ครั้งถัดไป และปิดออเดอร์เมื่อ Equity กลับมาเป็นบวก เพื่อให้ทุนยังคงอยู่ ระบบนี้เหมาะสำหรับผู้เริ่มต้นที่ยังไม่รู้จะเริ่มเทรดอย่างไร สำหรับผู้ที่ชอบกลยุทธ์ Breakout แต่ไม่ชอบการตั้ง Stop-loss หรือสำหรับผู้ที่ต้องการกระแสเงินสดเข้าพอร์ตอย่างสม่ำเสมอ โดยมี Drawdown ไม่เกิน 50%"



