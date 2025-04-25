SegnaliSezioni
Mr Nuchet Sawasdee

ZZD Breakout Saytem

Mr Nuchet Sawasdee
0 recensioni
25 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -62%
XMGlobal-Real 44
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 086
Profit Trade:
663 (61.04%)
Loss Trade:
423 (38.95%)
Best Trade:
236.30 USD
Worst Trade:
-349.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
7 967.98 USD (1 146 039 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-8 012.25 USD (1 203 810 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
38 (108.51 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
374.86 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.02
Attività di trading:
82.04%
Massimo carico di deposito:
66.42%
Ultimo trade:
19 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
27
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
-0.03
Long Trade:
569 (52.39%)
Short Trade:
517 (47.61%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.99
Profitto previsto:
-0.04 USD
Profitto medio:
12.02 USD
Perdita media:
-18.94 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
22 (-486.26 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-803.48 USD (10)
Crescita mensile:
9.96%
Previsione annuale:
120.91%
Algo trading:
73%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
504.47 USD
Massimale:
1 514.36 USD (90.72%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
90.74% (1 514.36 USD)
Per equità:
89.74% (1 218.45 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GOLDm# 1086
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GOLDm# -44
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GOLDm# -58K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +236.30 USD
Worst Trade: -349 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 10
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +108.51 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -486.26 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "XMGlobal-Real 44" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

This is a gold trading system using a Breakout and trend-following strategy, based on a custom-developed indicator specifically optimized for gold pairs. The system counteracts adverse moves using a hedging strategy, waiting for the next breakout and closing trades for profit once equity returns to positive—ensuring that the capital remains intact. It is ideal for beginners who are unsure how to start trading, for those who like breakout strategies but dislike stop-losses, or for those who prefer steady cash flow into their portfolio, with a drawdown of less than 50%.

"นี่คือระบบการเทรดทองคำที่ใช้กลยุทธ์ Breakout และแนวโน้ม (Trend-following) โดยอ้างอิงจากอินดิเคเตอร์ที่พัฒนาขึ้นเฉพาะสำหรับคู่ทองคำโดยเฉพาะ ระบบนี้มีการรับมือกับการเคลื่อนไหวที่สวนทางด้วยกลยุทธ์ Hedging โดยรอจังหวะ Breakout ครั้งถัดไป และปิดออเดอร์เมื่อ Equity กลับมาเป็นบวก เพื่อให้ทุนยังคงอยู่ ระบบนี้เหมาะสำหรับผู้เริ่มต้นที่ยังไม่รู้จะเริ่มเทรดอย่างไร สำหรับผู้ที่ชอบกลยุทธ์ Breakout แต่ไม่ชอบการตั้ง Stop-loss หรือสำหรับผู้ที่ต้องการกระแสเงินสดเข้าพอร์ตอย่างสม่ำเสมอ โดยมี Drawdown ไม่เกิน 50%"



Non ci sono recensioni
2025.08.28 11:57
No swaps are charged
2025.08.28 11:57
No swaps are charged
2025.08.19 14:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.04 14:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.30 09:48
No swaps are charged
2025.06.30 09:48
No swaps are charged
2025.06.27 13:45
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.26 11:34
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.26 10:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.26 10:13
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.26 07:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.24 09:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.24 08:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.24 06:20
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.06.23 23:08
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.23 11:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.23 00:29
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.19 15:39
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.19 15:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.16 19:25
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
