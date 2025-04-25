SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / ZZD Breakout Saytem
Mr Nuchet Sawasdee

ZZD Breakout Saytem

Mr Nuchet Sawasdee
0 Bewertungen
38 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 -44%
XMGlobal-Real 44
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
1 596
Gewinntrades:
983 (61.59%)
Verlusttrades:
613 (38.41%)
Bester Trade:
236.30 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-349.00 USD
Bruttoprofit:
13 227.63 USD (2 045 053 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-12 349.36 USD (1 934 016 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
38 (108.51 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
603.01 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading-Aktivität:
79.96%
Max deposit load:
66.42%
Letzter Trade:
19 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
33
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Tag
Erholungsfaktor:
0.58
Long-Positionen:
836 (52.38%)
Short-Positionen:
760 (47.62%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.07
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.55 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
13.46 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-20.15 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
22 (-486.26 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-803.48 USD (10)
Wachstum pro Monat :
9.07%
Jahresprognose:
110.07%
Algo-Trading:
82%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
504.47 USD
Maximaler:
1 514.36 USD (91.94%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
91.96% (1 514.36 USD)
Kapital:
89.74% (1 218.45 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
GOLDm# 1596
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLDm# 878
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLDm# 111K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +236.30 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -349 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 6
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 10
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +108.51 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -486.26 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "XMGlobal-Real 44" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

This is a gold trading system using a Breakout and trend-following strategy, based on a custom-developed indicator specifically optimized for gold pairs. The system counteracts adverse moves using a hedging strategy, waiting for the next breakout and closing trades for profit once equity returns to positive—ensuring that the capital remains intact. It is ideal for beginners who are unsure how to start trading, for those who like breakout strategies but dislike stop-losses, or for those who prefer steady cash flow into their portfolio, with a drawdown of less than 50%.

"นี่คือระบบการเทรดทองคำที่ใช้กลยุทธ์ Breakout และแนวโน้ม (Trend-following) โดยอ้างอิงจากอินดิเคเตอร์ที่พัฒนาขึ้นเฉพาะสำหรับคู่ทองคำโดยเฉพาะ ระบบนี้มีการรับมือกับการเคลื่อนไหวที่สวนทางด้วยกลยุทธ์ Hedging โดยรอจังหวะ Breakout ครั้งถัดไป และปิดออเดอร์เมื่อ Equity กลับมาเป็นบวก เพื่อให้ทุนยังคงอยู่ ระบบนี้เหมาะสำหรับผู้เริ่มต้นที่ยังไม่รู้จะเริ่มเทรดอย่างไร สำหรับผู้ที่ชอบกลยุทธ์ Breakout แต่ไม่ชอบการตั้ง Stop-loss หรือสำหรับผู้ที่ต้องการกระแสเงินสดเข้าพอร์ตอย่างสม่ำเสมอ โดยมี Drawdown ไม่เกิน 50%"



Keine Bewertungen
2025.10.12 23:33
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.10 15:34
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.28 11:57
No swaps are charged
2025.08.28 11:57
No swaps are charged
2025.08.19 14:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.04 14:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.30 09:48
No swaps are charged
2025.06.30 09:48
No swaps are charged
2025.06.27 13:45
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.26 11:34
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.26 10:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.26 10:13
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.26 07:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.24 09:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.24 08:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.24 06:20
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.06.23 23:08
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.23 11:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.23 00:29
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.19 15:39
No swaps are charged on the signal account
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
ZZD Breakout Saytem
30 USD pro Monat
-44%
0
0
USD
2.4K
USD
38
82%
1 596
61%
80%
1.07
0.55
USD
92%
1:500
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 4 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.