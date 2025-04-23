SinyallerBölümler
Munawir Syah

Nexa Trade System

Munawir Syah
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
23 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 234%
Mahadana-Real
1:100
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
168
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
147 (87.50%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
21 (12.50%)
En iyi işlem:
2 835.53 USD
En kötü işlem:
-6 898.94 USD
Brüt kâr:
88 515.94 USD (93 521 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-16 799.49 USD (16 001 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
43 (13 974.63 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
14 363.83 USD (23)
Sharpe oranı:
0.43
Alım-satım etkinliği:
53.14%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
73.18%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
6
Ort. tutma süresi:
15 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
10.40
Alış işlemleri:
112 (66.67%)
Satış işlemleri:
56 (33.33%)
Kâr faktörü:
5.27
Beklenen getiri:
426.88 USD
Ortalama kâr:
602.15 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-799.98 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
7 (-1 008.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-6 898.94 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
12.01%
Yıllık tahmin:
147.09%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
6 898.94 USD (9.60%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
9.60% (6 898.94 USD)
Varlığa göre:
89.46% (57 977.92 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSDG 157
XAUUSD. 9
XAUUSD10 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSDG 68K
XAUUSD. 4.2K
XAUUSD10 -75
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSDG 73K
XAUUSD. 4.3K
XAUUSD10 -75
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +2 835.53 USD
En kötü işlem: -6 899 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 23
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +13 974.63 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -1 008.00 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Mahadana-Real" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Welcome to Nexa Trade System,
a fully automated trading signal powered by Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning algorithms, designed for traders who want consistent results without the need for constant screen time.

🔸 What makes us different?

  • Real-time trading 24/7

  • Precision entries and exits based on data, not emotion

  • Adaptive strategy powered by machine learning

  • Perfect for both scalpers and swing traders

  • Zero manual interference – let the system work for you

📈 Risk Management & Performance
Nexa Trade System is engineered to balance risk and reward with smart lot sizing and capital protection in mind. Our AI doesn't just chase profit — it prioritizes safety and sustainability.

🧠 Ideal For:

  • Busy professionals

  • Beginners who lack technical knowledge

  • Investors looking for passive income through trading

💸 Let the market work for you. One click to start, and the rest is on us.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.23 04:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 18:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.05 12:53
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.05 06:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.05 04:25
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.04 02:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.03 13:40
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.03 12:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.03 11:31
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.03 03:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.01 16:50
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.01 15:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.01 13:41
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.01 09:46
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.01 08:46
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.01 07:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.01 05:38
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.08 13:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.07 22:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.01 10:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
