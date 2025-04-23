- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDG
|157
|XAUUSD.
|9
|XAUUSD10
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSDG
|68K
|XAUUSD.
|4.2K
|XAUUSD10
|-75
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSDG
|73K
|XAUUSD.
|4.3K
|XAUUSD10
|-75
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Mahadana-Real" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Welcome to Nexa Trade System,
a fully automated trading signal powered by Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning algorithms, designed for traders who want consistent results without the need for constant screen time.
🔸 What makes us different?
-
Real-time trading 24/7
-
Precision entries and exits based on data, not emotion
-
Adaptive strategy powered by machine learning
-
Perfect for both scalpers and swing traders
-
Zero manual interference – let the system work for you
📈 Risk Management & Performance
Nexa Trade System is engineered to balance risk and reward with smart lot sizing and capital protection in mind. Our AI doesn't just chase profit — it prioritizes safety and sustainability.
🧠 Ideal For:
-
Busy professionals
-
Beginners who lack technical knowledge
-
Investors looking for passive income through trading
💸 Let the market work for you. One click to start, and the rest is on us.
