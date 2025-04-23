SignaleKategorien
Munawir Syah

Nexa Trade System

Munawir Syah
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
38 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 69%
Mahadana-Real
1:100
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
237
Gewinntrades:
186 (78.48%)
Verlusttrades:
51 (21.52%)
Bester Trade:
3 164.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-11 147.96 USD
Bruttoprofit:
121 589.52 USD (127 644 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-84 988.52 USD (81 003 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
43 (13 974.63 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
14 363.83 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading-Aktivität:
52.34%
Max deposit load:
73.18%
Letzter Trade:
6 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
9
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
17 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
0.82
Long-Positionen:
155 (65.40%)
Short-Positionen:
82 (34.60%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.43
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
154.43 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
653.71 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-1 666.44 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
7 (-1 008.00 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-20 848.40 USD (5)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-8.93%
Jahresprognose:
-100.00%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
44 813.94 USD (35.13%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
58.33% (44 813.94 USD)
Kapital:
89.46% (57 977.92 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSDG 220
XAUUSD. 15
XAUUSD10 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDG 41K
XAUUSD. -4.6K
XAUUSD10 -75
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDG 51K
XAUUSD. -4.4K
XAUUSD10 -75
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +3 164.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -11 148 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 23
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 5
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +13 974.63 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -1 008.00 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Mahadana-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

Welcome to Nexa Trade System,
a fully automated trading signal powered by Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning algorithms, designed for traders who want consistent results without the need for constant screen time.

🔸 What makes us different?

  • Real-time trading 24/7

  • Precision entries and exits based on data, not emotion

  • Adaptive strategy powered by machine learning

  • Perfect for both scalpers and swing traders

  • Zero manual interference – let the system work for you

📈 Risk Management & Performance
Nexa Trade System is engineered to balance risk and reward with smart lot sizing and capital protection in mind. Our AI doesn't just chase profit — it prioritizes safety and sustainability.

🧠 Ideal For:

  • Busy professionals

  • Beginners who lack technical knowledge

  • Investors looking for passive income through trading

💸 Let the market work for you. One click to start, and the rest is on us.


Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.12 00:15
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 20:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.05 03:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.05 03:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 03:59
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 2.33% of days out of 258 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.30 13:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 15:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 16:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.30 21:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.18 08:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 12:22
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.13 04:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.12 01:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.03 00:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.02 15:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.31 17:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.31 16:18
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.30 13:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.30 11:47
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.30 09:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
