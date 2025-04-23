시그널섹션
Munawir Syah

Nexa Trade System

Munawir Syah
0 리뷰
안정성
38
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 69%
Mahadana-Real
1:100
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
237
이익 거래:
186 (78.48%)
손실 거래:
51 (21.52%)
최고의 거래:
3 164.00 USD
최악의 거래:
-11 147.96 USD
총 수익:
121 589.52 USD (127 644 pips)
총 손실:
-84 988.52 USD (81 003 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
43 (13 974.63 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
14 363.83 USD (23)
샤프 비율:
0.14
거래 활동:
52.34%
최대 입금량:
73.18%
최근 거래:
5 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
9
평균 유지 시간:
17 시간
회복 요인:
0.82
롱(주식매수):
155 (65.40%)
숏(주식차입매도):
82 (34.60%)
수익 요인:
1.43
기대수익:
154.43 USD
평균 이익:
653.71 USD
평균 손실:
-1 666.44 USD
연속 최대 손실:
7 (-1 008.00 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-20 848.40 USD (5)
월별 성장률:
-8.93%
연간 예측:
-100.00%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
44 813.94 USD (35.13%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
58.33% (44 813.94 USD)
자본금별:
89.46% (57 977.92 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSDG 220
XAUUSD. 15
XAUUSD10 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSDG 41K
XAUUSD. -4.6K
XAUUSD10 -75
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSDG 51K
XAUUSD. -4.4K
XAUUSD10 -75
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +3 164.00 USD
최악의 거래: -11 148 USD
연속 최대 이익: 23
연속 최대 손실: 5
연속 최대 이익: +13 974.63 USD
연속 최대 손실: -1 008.00 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Mahadana-Real"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

Welcome to Nexa Trade System,
a fully automated trading signal powered by Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning algorithms, designed for traders who want consistent results without the need for constant screen time.

🔸 What makes us different?

  • Real-time trading 24/7

  • Precision entries and exits based on data, not emotion

  • Adaptive strategy powered by machine learning

  • Perfect for both scalpers and swing traders

  • Zero manual interference – let the system work for you

📈 Risk Management & Performance
Nexa Trade System is engineered to balance risk and reward with smart lot sizing and capital protection in mind. Our AI doesn't just chase profit — it prioritizes safety and sustainability.

🧠 Ideal For:

  • Busy professionals

  • Beginners who lack technical knowledge

  • Investors looking for passive income through trading

💸 Let the market work for you. One click to start, and the rest is on us.


