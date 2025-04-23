СигналыРазделы
Munawir Syah

Nexa Trade System

Munawir Syah
0 отзывов
Надежность
38 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 69%
Mahadana-Real
1:100
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
237
Прибыльных трейдов:
186 (78.48%)
Убыточных трейдов:
51 (21.52%)
Лучший трейд:
3 164.00 USD
Худший трейд:
-11 147.96 USD
Общая прибыль:
121 589.52 USD (127 644 pips)
Общий убыток:
-84 988.52 USD (81 003 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
43 (13 974.63 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
14 363.83 USD (23)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.14
Торговая активность:
52.34%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
73.18%
Последний трейд:
6 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
9
Ср. время удержания:
17 часов
Фактор восстановления:
0.82
Длинных трейдов:
155 (65.40%)
Коротких трейдов:
82 (34.60%)
Профит фактор:
1.43
Мат. ожидание:
154.43 USD
Средняя прибыль:
653.71 USD
Средний убыток:
-1 666.44 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
7 (-1 008.00 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-20 848.40 USD (5)
Прирост в месяц:
-8.93%
Годовой прогноз:
-100.00%
Алготрейдинг:
0%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
44 813.94 USD (35.13%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
58.33% (44 813.94 USD)
По эквити:
89.46% (57 977.92 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSDG 220
XAUUSD. 15
XAUUSD10 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSDG 41K
XAUUSD. -4.6K
XAUUSD10 -75
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSDG 51K
XAUUSD. -4.4K
XAUUSD10 -75
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +3 164.00 USD
Худший трейд: -11 148 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 23
Макс. серия проигрышей: 5
Макс. прибыль в серии: +13 974.63 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -1 008.00 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Mahadana-Real" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

Welcome to Nexa Trade System,
a fully automated trading signal powered by Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning algorithms, designed for traders who want consistent results without the need for constant screen time.

🔸 What makes us different?

  • Real-time trading 24/7

  • Precision entries and exits based on data, not emotion

  • Adaptive strategy powered by machine learning

  • Perfect for both scalpers and swing traders

  • Zero manual interference – let the system work for you

📈 Risk Management & Performance
Nexa Trade System is engineered to balance risk and reward with smart lot sizing and capital protection in mind. Our AI doesn't just chase profit — it prioritizes safety and sustainability.

🧠 Ideal For:

  • Busy professionals

  • Beginners who lack technical knowledge

  • Investors looking for passive income through trading

💸 Let the market work for you. One click to start, and the rest is on us.


