Munawir Syah

Nexa Trade System

Munawir Syah
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
23 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 234%
Mahadana-Real
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
168
Profit Trade:
147 (87.50%)
Loss Trade:
21 (12.50%)
Best Trade:
2 835.53 USD
Worst Trade:
-6 898.94 USD
Profitto lordo:
88 515.94 USD (93 521 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-16 799.49 USD (16 001 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
43 (13 974.63 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
14 363.83 USD (23)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.43
Attività di trading:
53.14%
Massimo carico di deposito:
73.18%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
6
Tempo di attesa medio:
15 ore
Fattore di recupero:
10.40
Long Trade:
112 (66.67%)
Short Trade:
56 (33.33%)
Fattore di profitto:
5.27
Profitto previsto:
426.88 USD
Profitto medio:
602.15 USD
Perdita media:
-799.98 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-1 008.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-6 898.94 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
14.58%
Previsione annuale:
176.89%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
6 898.94 USD (9.60%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
9.60% (6 898.94 USD)
Per equità:
89.46% (57 977.92 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSDG 157
XAUUSD. 9
XAUUSD10 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSDG 68K
XAUUSD. 4.2K
XAUUSD10 -75
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSDG 73K
XAUUSD. 4.3K
XAUUSD10 -75
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +2 835.53 USD
Worst Trade: -6 899 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 23
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +13 974.63 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 008.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Mahadana-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Welcome to Nexa Trade System,
a fully automated trading signal powered by Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning algorithms, designed for traders who want consistent results without the need for constant screen time.

🔸 What makes us different?

  • Real-time trading 24/7

  • Precision entries and exits based on data, not emotion

  • Adaptive strategy powered by machine learning

  • Perfect for both scalpers and swing traders

  • Zero manual interference – let the system work for you

📈 Risk Management & Performance
Nexa Trade System is engineered to balance risk and reward with smart lot sizing and capital protection in mind. Our AI doesn't just chase profit — it prioritizes safety and sustainability.

🧠 Ideal For:

  • Busy professionals

  • Beginners who lack technical knowledge

  • Investors looking for passive income through trading

💸 Let the market work for you. One click to start, and the rest is on us.


Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Nexa Trade System
30USD al mese
234%
0
0
USD
71K
USD
23
0%
168
87%
53%
5.26
426.88
USD
89%
1:100
Copia

