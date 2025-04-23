信号部分
Munawir Syah

Nexa Trade System

Munawir Syah
0条评论
可靠性
38
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 69%
Mahadana-Real
1:100
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
237
盈利交易:
186 (78.48%)
亏损交易:
51 (21.52%)
最好交易:
3 164.00 USD
最差交易:
-11 147.96 USD
毛利:
121 589.52 USD (127 644 pips)
毛利亏损:
-84 988.52 USD (81 003 pips)
最大连续赢利:
43 (13 974.63 USD)
最大连续盈利:
14 363.83 USD (23)
夏普比率:
0.14
交易活动:
52.34%
最大入金加载:
73.18%
最近交易:
6 几小时前
每周交易:
9
平均持有时间:
17 小时
采收率:
0.82
长期交易:
155 (65.40%)
短期交易:
82 (34.60%)
利润因子:
1.43
预期回报:
154.43 USD
平均利润:
653.71 USD
平均损失:
-1 666.44 USD
最大连续失误:
7 (-1 008.00 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-20 848.40 USD (5)
每月增长:
-8.93%
年度预测:
-100.00%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
44 813.94 USD (35.13%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
58.33% (44 813.94 USD)
净值:
89.46% (57 977.92 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSDG 220
XAUUSD. 15
XAUUSD10 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSDG 41K
XAUUSD. -4.6K
XAUUSD10 -75
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSDG 51K
XAUUSD. -4.4K
XAUUSD10 -75
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +3 164.00 USD
最差交易: -11 148 USD
最大连续赢利: 23
最大连续失误: 5
最大连续盈利: +13 974.63 USD
最大连续亏损: -1 008.00 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Mahadana-Real 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Welcome to Nexa Trade System,
a fully automated trading signal powered by Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning algorithms, designed for traders who want consistent results without the need for constant screen time.

🔸 What makes us different?

  • Real-time trading 24/7

  • Precision entries and exits based on data, not emotion

  • Adaptive strategy powered by machine learning

  • Perfect for both scalpers and swing traders

  • Zero manual interference – let the system work for you

📈 Risk Management & Performance
Nexa Trade System is engineered to balance risk and reward with smart lot sizing and capital protection in mind. Our AI doesn't just chase profit — it prioritizes safety and sustainability.

🧠 Ideal For:

  • Busy professionals

  • Beginners who lack technical knowledge

  • Investors looking for passive income through trading

💸 Let the market work for you. One click to start, and the rest is on us.


2026.01.12 00:15
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 20:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.05 03:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.05 03:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 03:59
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 2.33% of days out of 258 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.30 13:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 15:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 16:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.30 21:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.18 08:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 12:22
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.13 04:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.12 01:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.03 00:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.02 15:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.31 17:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.31 16:18
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.30 13:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.30 11:47
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.30 09:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 4交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载