Munawir Syah

Nexa Trade System

Munawir Syah
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
38 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 69%
Mahadana-Real
1:100
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
237
Negociações com lucro:
186 (78.48%)
Negociações com perda:
51 (21.52%)
Melhor negociação:
3 164.00 USD
Pior negociação:
-11 147.96 USD
Lucro bruto:
121 589.52 USD (127 644 pips)
Perda bruta:
-84 988.52 USD (81 003 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
43 (13 974.63 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
14 363.83 USD (23)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.14
Atividade de negociação:
52.34%
Depósito máximo carregado:
73.18%
Último negócio:
5 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
9
Tempo médio de espera:
17 horas
Fator de recuperação:
0.82
Negociações longas:
155 (65.40%)
Negociações curtas:
82 (34.60%)
Fator de lucro:
1.43
Valor esperado:
154.43 USD
Lucro médio:
653.71 USD
Perda média:
-1 666.44 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
7 (-1 008.00 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-20 848.40 USD (5)
Crescimento mensal:
-8.93%
Previsão anual:
-100.00%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
44 813.94 USD (35.13%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
58.33% (44 813.94 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
89.46% (57 977.92 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSDG 220
XAUUSD. 15
XAUUSD10 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSDG 41K
XAUUSD. -4.6K
XAUUSD10 -75
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSDG 51K
XAUUSD. -4.4K
XAUUSD10 -75
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +3 164.00 USD
Pior negociação: -11 148 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 23
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 5
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +13 974.63 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -1 008.00 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Mahadana-Real" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

Welcome to Nexa Trade System,
a fully automated trading signal powered by Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning algorithms, designed for traders who want consistent results without the need for constant screen time.

🔸 What makes us different?

  • Real-time trading 24/7

  • Precision entries and exits based on data, not emotion

  • Adaptive strategy powered by machine learning

  • Perfect for both scalpers and swing traders

  • Zero manual interference – let the system work for you

📈 Risk Management & Performance
Nexa Trade System is engineered to balance risk and reward with smart lot sizing and capital protection in mind. Our AI doesn't just chase profit — it prioritizes safety and sustainability.

🧠 Ideal For:

  • Busy professionals

  • Beginners who lack technical knowledge

  • Investors looking for passive income through trading

💸 Let the market work for you. One click to start, and the rest is on us.


Sem comentários
2026.01.12 00:15
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 20:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.05 03:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.05 03:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 03:59
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 2.33% of days out of 258 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.30 13:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 15:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 16:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.30 21:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.18 08:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 12:22
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.13 04:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.12 01:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.03 00:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.02 15:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.31 17:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.31 16:18
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.30 13:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.30 11:47
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.30 09:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Nexa Trade System
30 USD por mês
69%
0
0
USD
36K
USD
38
0%
237
78%
52%
1.43
154.43
USD
89%
1:100
Copiar

