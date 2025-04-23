SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / Nexa Trade System
Munawir Syah

Nexa Trade System

Munawir Syah
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
38 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 69%
Mahadana-Real
1:100
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
237
Transacciones Rentables:
186 (78.48%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
51 (21.52%)
Mejor transacción:
3 164.00 USD
Peor transacción:
-11 147.96 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
121 589.52 USD (127 644 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-84 988.52 USD (81 003 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
43 (13 974.63 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
14 363.83 USD (23)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.14
Actividad comercial:
52.34%
Carga máxima del depósito:
73.18%
Último trade:
6 horas
Trades a la semana:
9
Tiempo medio de espera:
17 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
0.82
Transacciones Largas:
155 (65.40%)
Transacciones Cortas:
82 (34.60%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.43
Beneficio Esperado:
154.43 USD
Beneficio medio:
653.71 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-1 666.44 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
7 (-1 008.00 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-20 848.40 USD (5)
Crecimiento al mes:
-8.93%
Pronóstico anual:
-100.00%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
44 813.94 USD (35.13%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
58.33% (44 813.94 USD)
De fondos:
89.46% (57 977.92 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSDG 220
XAUUSD. 15
XAUUSD10 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSDG 41K
XAUUSD. -4.6K
XAUUSD10 -75
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSDG 51K
XAUUSD. -4.4K
XAUUSD10 -75
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +3 164.00 USD
Peor transacción: -11 148 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 23
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 5
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +13 974.63 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -1 008.00 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Mahadana-Real" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

Welcome to Nexa Trade System,
a fully automated trading signal powered by Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning algorithms, designed for traders who want consistent results without the need for constant screen time.

🔸 What makes us different?

  • Real-time trading 24/7

  • Precision entries and exits based on data, not emotion

  • Adaptive strategy powered by machine learning

  • Perfect for both scalpers and swing traders

  • Zero manual interference – let the system work for you

📈 Risk Management & Performance
Nexa Trade System is engineered to balance risk and reward with smart lot sizing and capital protection in mind. Our AI doesn't just chase profit — it prioritizes safety and sustainability.

🧠 Ideal For:

  • Busy professionals

  • Beginners who lack technical knowledge

  • Investors looking for passive income through trading

💸 Let the market work for you. One click to start, and the rest is on us.


No hay comentarios
2026.01.12 00:15
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 20:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.05 03:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.05 03:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 03:59
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 2.33% of days out of 258 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.30 13:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 15:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 16:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.30 21:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.18 08:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 12:22
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.13 04:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.12 01:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.03 00:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.02 15:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.31 17:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.31 16:18
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.30 13:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.30 11:47
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.30 09:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Nexa Trade System
30 USD al mes
69%
0
0
USD
36K
USD
38
0%
237
78%
52%
1.43
154.43
USD
89%
1:100
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 4.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.