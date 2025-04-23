- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDG
|220
|XAUUSD.
|15
|XAUUSD10
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDG
|41K
|XAUUSD.
|-4.6K
|XAUUSD10
|-75
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDG
|51K
|XAUUSD.
|-4.4K
|XAUUSD10
|-75
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Mahadana-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Welcome to Nexa Trade System,
a fully automated trading signal powered by Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning algorithms, designed for traders who want consistent results without the need for constant screen time.
🔸 What makes us different?
-
Real-time trading 24/7
-
Precision entries and exits based on data, not emotion
-
Adaptive strategy powered by machine learning
-
Perfect for both scalpers and swing traders
-
Zero manual interference – let the system work for you
📈 Risk Management & Performance
Nexa Trade System is engineered to balance risk and reward with smart lot sizing and capital protection in mind. Our AI doesn't just chase profit — it prioritizes safety and sustainability.
🧠 Ideal For:
-
Busy professionals
-
Beginners who lack technical knowledge
-
Investors looking for passive income through trading
💸 Let the market work for you. One click to start, and the rest is on us.
