Munawir Syah

Nexa Trade System

Munawir Syah
0 reviews
Reliability
38 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 69%
Mahadana-Real
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
237
Profit Trades:
186 (78.48%)
Loss Trades:
51 (21.52%)
Best trade:
3 164.00 USD
Worst trade:
-11 147.96 USD
Gross Profit:
121 589.52 USD (127 644 pips)
Gross Loss:
-84 988.52 USD (81 003 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
43 (13 974.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
14 363.83 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
52.34%
Max deposit load:
73.18%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.82
Long Trades:
155 (65.40%)
Short Trades:
82 (34.60%)
Profit Factor:
1.43
Expected Payoff:
154.43 USD
Average Profit:
653.71 USD
Average Loss:
-1 666.44 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-1 008.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-20 848.40 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-8.93%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
44 813.94 USD (35.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
58.33% (44 813.94 USD)
By Equity:
89.46% (57 977.92 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDG 220
XAUUSD. 15
XAUUSD10 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDG 41K
XAUUSD. -4.6K
XAUUSD10 -75
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDG 51K
XAUUSD. -4.4K
XAUUSD10 -75
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3 164.00 USD
Worst trade: -11 148 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +13 974.63 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 008.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Mahadana-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Welcome to Nexa Trade System,
a fully automated trading signal powered by Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning algorithms, designed for traders who want consistent results without the need for constant screen time.

🔸 What makes us different?

  • Real-time trading 24/7

  • Precision entries and exits based on data, not emotion

  • Adaptive strategy powered by machine learning

  • Perfect for both scalpers and swing traders

  • Zero manual interference – let the system work for you

📈 Risk Management & Performance
Nexa Trade System is engineered to balance risk and reward with smart lot sizing and capital protection in mind. Our AI doesn't just chase profit — it prioritizes safety and sustainability.

🧠 Ideal For:

  • Busy professionals

  • Beginners who lack technical knowledge

  • Investors looking for passive income through trading

💸 Let the market work for you. One click to start, and the rest is on us.


No reviews
2026.01.12 00:15
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 20:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.05 03:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.05 03:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 03:59
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 2.33% of days out of 258 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.30 13:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 15:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 16:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.30 21:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.18 08:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 12:22
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.13 04:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.12 01:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.03 00:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.02 15:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.31 17:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.31 16:18
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.30 13:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.30 11:47
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.30 09:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Nexa Trade System
30 USD per month
69%
0
0
USD
36K
USD
38
0%
237
78%
52%
1.43
154.43
USD
89%
1:100
Copy

