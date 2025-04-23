シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / Nexa Trade System
Munawir Syah

Nexa Trade System

Munawir Syah
レビュー0件
信頼性
38週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 69%
Mahadana-Real
1:100
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
237
利益トレード:
186 (78.48%)
損失トレード:
51 (21.52%)
ベストトレード:
3 164.00 USD
最悪のトレード:
-11 147.96 USD
総利益:
121 589.52 USD (127 644 pips)
総損失:
-84 988.52 USD (81 003 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
43 (13 974.63 USD)
最大連続利益:
14 363.83 USD (23)
シャープレシオ:
0.14
取引アクティビティ:
52.34%
最大入金額:
73.18%
最近のトレード:
6 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
9
平均保有時間:
17 時間
リカバリーファクター:
0.82
長いトレード:
155 (65.40%)
短いトレード:
82 (34.60%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.43
期待されたペイオフ:
154.43 USD
平均利益:
653.71 USD
平均損失:
-1 666.44 USD
最大連続の負け:
7 (-1 008.00 USD)
最大連続損失:
-20 848.40 USD (5)
月間成長:
-8.93%
年間予想:
-100.00%
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
44 813.94 USD (35.13%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
58.33% (44 813.94 USD)
エクイティによる:
89.46% (57 977.92 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSDG 220
XAUUSD. 15
XAUUSD10 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSDG 41K
XAUUSD. -4.6K
XAUUSD10 -75
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSDG 51K
XAUUSD. -4.4K
XAUUSD10 -75
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +3 164.00 USD
最悪のトレード: -11 148 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 23
最大連続の負け: 5
最大連続利益: +13 974.63 USD
最大連続損失: -1 008.00 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Mahadana-Real"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

Welcome to Nexa Trade System,
a fully automated trading signal powered by Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning algorithms, designed for traders who want consistent results without the need for constant screen time.

🔸 What makes us different?

  • Real-time trading 24/7

  • Precision entries and exits based on data, not emotion

  • Adaptive strategy powered by machine learning

  • Perfect for both scalpers and swing traders

  • Zero manual interference – let the system work for you

📈 Risk Management & Performance
Nexa Trade System is engineered to balance risk and reward with smart lot sizing and capital protection in mind. Our AI doesn't just chase profit — it prioritizes safety and sustainability.

🧠 Ideal For:

  • Busy professionals

  • Beginners who lack technical knowledge

  • Investors looking for passive income through trading

💸 Let the market work for you. One click to start, and the rest is on us.


レビューなし
2026.01.12 00:15
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 20:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.05 03:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.05 03:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 03:59
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 2.33% of days out of 258 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.30 13:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 15:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 16:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.30 21:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.18 08:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 12:22
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.13 04:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.12 01:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.03 00:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.02 15:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.31 17:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.31 16:18
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.30 13:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.30 11:47
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.30 09:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
Nexa Trade System
30 USD/月
69%
0
0
USD
36K
USD
38
0%
237
78%
52%
1.43
154.43
USD
89%
1:100
コピー

