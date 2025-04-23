- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDG
|157
|XAUUSD.
|9
|XAUUSD10
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDG
|68K
|XAUUSD.
|4.2K
|XAUUSD10
|-75
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDG
|73K
|XAUUSD.
|4.3K
|XAUUSD10
|-75
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Mahadana-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
Welcome to Nexa Trade System,
a fully automated trading signal powered by Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning algorithms, designed for traders who want consistent results without the need for constant screen time.
🔸 What makes us different?
-
Real-time trading 24/7
-
Precision entries and exits based on data, not emotion
-
Adaptive strategy powered by machine learning
-
Perfect for both scalpers and swing traders
-
Zero manual interference – let the system work for you
📈 Risk Management & Performance
Nexa Trade System is engineered to balance risk and reward with smart lot sizing and capital protection in mind. Our AI doesn't just chase profit — it prioritizes safety and sustainability.
🧠 Ideal For:
-
Busy professionals
-
Beginners who lack technical knowledge
-
Investors looking for passive income through trading
💸 Let the market work for you. One click to start, and the rest is on us.
USD
USD
USD