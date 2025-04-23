SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Nexa Trade System
Munawir Syah

Nexa Trade System

Munawir Syah
0 avis
Fiabilité
23 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 234%
Mahadana-Real
1:100
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
168
Bénéfice trades:
147 (87.50%)
Perte trades:
21 (12.50%)
Meilleure transaction:
2 835.53 USD
Pire transaction:
-6 898.94 USD
Bénéfice brut:
88 515.94 USD (93 521 pips)
Perte brute:
-16 799.49 USD (16 001 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
43 (13 974.63 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
14 363.83 USD (23)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.43
Activité de trading:
53.14%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
73.18%
Dernier trade:
8 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
6
Temps de détention moyen:
15 heures
Facteur de récupération:
10.40
Longs trades:
112 (66.67%)
Courts trades:
56 (33.33%)
Facteur de profit:
5.27
Rendement attendu:
426.88 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
602.15 USD
Perte moyenne:
-799.98 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
7 (-1 008.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-6 898.94 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
15.38%
Prévision annuelle:
186.57%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
6 898.94 USD (9.60%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
9.60% (6 898.94 USD)
Par fonds propres:
89.46% (57 977.92 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSDG 157
XAUUSD. 9
XAUUSD10 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDG 68K
XAUUSD. 4.2K
XAUUSD10 -75
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDG 73K
XAUUSD. 4.3K
XAUUSD10 -75
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +2 835.53 USD
Pire transaction: -6 899 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 23
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +13 974.63 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -1 008.00 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Mahadana-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Welcome to Nexa Trade System,
a fully automated trading signal powered by Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning algorithms, designed for traders who want consistent results without the need for constant screen time.

🔸 What makes us different?

  • Real-time trading 24/7

  • Precision entries and exits based on data, not emotion

  • Adaptive strategy powered by machine learning

  • Perfect for both scalpers and swing traders

  • Zero manual interference – let the system work for you

📈 Risk Management & Performance
Nexa Trade System is engineered to balance risk and reward with smart lot sizing and capital protection in mind. Our AI doesn't just chase profit — it prioritizes safety and sustainability.

🧠 Ideal For:

  • Busy professionals

  • Beginners who lack technical knowledge

  • Investors looking for passive income through trading

💸 Let the market work for you. One click to start, and the rest is on us.


